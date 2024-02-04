Middlesbrough vs Sunderland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Two mid-table EFL Championship sides face off as Middlesbrough welcomes Sunderland to the Riverside Stadium on Sunday.
Middlesbrough are 11th in the table with 40 points as they look to bounce back from their two defeats and one draw in the Championship. The Boro were dumped out of the EFL Cup by Chelsea as the Blues thrashed them 6-1 at the Bridge and will look to reignite their spark in the league.
Sunderland ended their streak of two consecutive defeats with a staggering victory against Stoke City as the Black Cats defeated their rivals 3-1 last time out. A win against Middlesbrough would see them leapfrog the two sides above them and continue their winning streak.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Middlesbrough vs Sunderland kick-off time
|Date:
|February 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:00 am ET
|Venue:
|Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough will host Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium on February 4, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 am ET in the US.
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams
The Championship fixture between Middlesbrough and Sunderland will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Middlesbrough team news
Middlesbrough will be bolstered by the return of Seny Dieng from the AFCON with the Senegalese shot-stopper touted to deputise between the sticks for the home side.
Isaiah Jones is yet to recover from his hamstring injury while Aston Villa have swooped Morgan Rogers from the side meaning Michael Carrick could start Luke Thomas.
Middlesbrough predicted XI: Dieng; Ayling, Fry, Clarke, Engel; Barlaser, Hackney; Forss, Crooks, Azaz; Greenwood
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Glover, J. Jones, Dieng
|Defenders:
|Fry, Clarke, Van den Berg, Bangura, Engel, Coulson, Dijksteel
|Midfielders:
|Barlaser, Howson, Greenwood, I. Jones
|Forwards:
|Coburn, Gilbert
Sunderland team news
The Black Cats have signed various players in the winter transfer window with the trio of Leo Hjelde, Callum Styles and Romaine Mundle vying for a start but they could be restricted to an appearance from the bench.
The visitors don't have any injury concerns and could field the same side that featured against Stoke City with Mason Burstow looking to add to his tally after opening his goalscoring account for Sunderland last week.
Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Seelt, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume; Ba, Ekwah, Neil, Bellingham, Clarke; Burstow
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patterson, Bishop
|Defenders:
|Ballard, Seelt, O'Nien, Alese, Triantis, Cirkin, Pembele, Hume, Huggins
|Midfielders:
|Ekwah, Neil, Matete, Evans, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Ba, Pritchard, Clarke, Diamond
|Forwards:
|Semedo, Mayenda, Burstow, Bennette, Rusyn
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|7 Oct 2023
|Sunderland 0-4 Middlesbrough
|EFL Championship
|22 Jan 2023
|Sunderland 2-0 Middlesbrough
|EFL Championship
|6 Sept 2022
|Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland
|EFL Championship
|24 Feb 2018
|Sunderland 3-3 Middlesbrough
|EFL Championship
|6 Jan 2018
|Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland
|FA Cup