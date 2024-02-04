Middlesbrough vs Sunderland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two mid-table EFL Championship sides face off as Middlesbrough welcomes Sunderland to the Riverside Stadium on Sunday.

Middlesbrough are 11th in the table with 40 points as they look to bounce back from their two defeats and one draw in the Championship. The Boro were dumped out of the EFL Cup by Chelsea as the Blues thrashed them 6-1 at the Bridge and will look to reignite their spark in the league.

Sunderland ended their streak of two consecutive defeats with a staggering victory against Stoke City as the Black Cats defeated their rivals 3-1 last time out. A win against Middlesbrough would see them leapfrog the two sides above them and continue their winning streak.

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland kick-off time

Date: February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 am ET Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough will host Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium on February 4, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 am ET in the US.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship fixture between Middlesbrough and Sunderland will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough will be bolstered by the return of Seny Dieng from the AFCON with the Senegalese shot-stopper touted to deputise between the sticks for the home side.

Isaiah Jones is yet to recover from his hamstring injury while Aston Villa have swooped Morgan Rogers from the side meaning Michael Carrick could start Luke Thomas.

Middlesbrough predicted XI: Dieng; Ayling, Fry, Clarke, Engel; Barlaser, Hackney; Forss, Crooks, Azaz; Greenwood

Position Players Goalkeepers: Glover, J. Jones, Dieng Defenders: Fry, Clarke, Van den Berg, Bangura, Engel, Coulson, Dijksteel Midfielders: Barlaser, Howson, Greenwood, I. Jones Forwards: Coburn, Gilbert

Sunderland team news

The Black Cats have signed various players in the winter transfer window with the trio of Leo Hjelde, Callum Styles and Romaine Mundle vying for a start but they could be restricted to an appearance from the bench.

The visitors don't have any injury concerns and could field the same side that featured against Stoke City with Mason Burstow looking to add to his tally after opening his goalscoring account for Sunderland last week.

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Seelt, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume; Ba, Ekwah, Neil, Bellingham, Clarke; Burstow

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Ballard, Seelt, O'Nien, Alese, Triantis, Cirkin, Pembele, Hume, Huggins Midfielders: Ekwah, Neil, Matete, Evans, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Ba, Pritchard, Clarke, Diamond Forwards: Semedo, Mayenda, Burstow, Bennette, Rusyn

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Oct 2023 Sunderland 0-4 Middlesbrough EFL Championship 22 Jan 2023 Sunderland 2-0 Middlesbrough EFL Championship 6 Sept 2022 Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland EFL Championship 24 Feb 2018 Sunderland 3-3 Middlesbrough EFL Championship 6 Jan 2018 Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland FA Cup

