Mansfield Town vs Port Vale: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the League Cup match between Mansfield Town and Port Vale, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League one side Port Vale travel to the One Call Stadium to face Mansfield Town with the latter looking to produce an upset against a higher-ranked outfit in the League Cup.

Mansfield Town are currently in the fourth position in League Two and the club will enter the contest on the back of three successive victories. Two 4-1 victories against Notts County and Harrogate Town will give the home side a massive amount of confidence as they lock horns with a team who are in a better league than them.

On the contrary, Port Vale have shown massive amount of struggle in League One this season. Seeded in the bottom half of the table, the Valiants are without a victory from their previous five games with one draw and four wretched losses.

Vying to end a disastrous streak, Port Vale will look to take inspiration from their 2-1 victory over Sutton United which came in the EFL Cup Third Round.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mansfield Town vs Port Vale kick-off time

Date: October 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET / 12:45 pm PT Venue: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town and Port Vale will face each other at the One Call Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 3:45 pm ET/ 12:45 pm PT.

How to watch Mansfield Town vs Port Vale online - TV channels & live streams

The League Cup fixture between Mansfield Town and Port Vale will be available to watch on ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Mansfield Town team news

Mansfield will be without the services of Rhys Oates and Elliot Hewitt with the duo nursing injuries. Irish midfielder Stephen Quinn is also unavailable because of a knock and defender Alfie Kilgour is recovering from a achilles tendon surgery.

The latest entrant to the injury list is the club's second highest-scorer this season Lucas Akins. The forward picked up a knock to his head in Mansfield's last encounter and James Gale could get an opportunity to replace the forward.

Mansfield Town Predicted XI: Pym; Lewis, Brunt, Flint, MacDonald; Reed, Clarke, Maris; Keillor-Dunn; Bowery, Gale

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pym, Flinders, Turner Defenders: Flint, Cargill, Brunt, O'Toole, Cooper, Mclaughlin, MacDonald, Johnson, Williams, Anderson Midfielders: Carter, Reed, Boateng, Clarke, Mais, Lewis, Keillor-Dunn, Kruszynski Forwards: Swan, Bowery, Gale

Port Vale team news

Dealing with a host of injuries, Port Vale will be without some crucial names in the starting lineup during their visit to Mansfield.

James Wilson, Conor Grant, and Jason Lowe are missing from the host's engine room. Mitchell Clark and Kofi Palmer are other long-term absentees for the club who could take some time to return to full fitness.

The side's top scorer Ben Garrity is also missing due to an injury concern and Alfie Devine will play an integral role in binding attack and defense together.

Port Vale Predicted XI: Ripley; Smith, Cass, Debrah; Sang, Arblaster, Ojo, Chislett; Devine, Thomas; Ikpeazu



Position Players Goalkeepers: Ripley, Leutwiler Defenders: Smith, Iacovitti, Cass, Balmer, Debrah, Jones, Sang Midfielders: Conlon, Ojo, Arblaster, Devine, Chislett Forwards: Massey, Plant, Loft, Ikpeazu, Thomas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 May 2022 Mansfield Town 0-3 Port Vale League Two 16 Mar 2022 Port Vale 3-1 Mansfield Town League Two 20 Oct 2021 Mansfield Town 1-1 Port Vale League Two 8 May 2021 Port Vale 0-3 Mansfield Town League Two 2 Jan 2021 Mansfield Town 4-0 Port Vale League Two

