Manchester United vs Athletic Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendly match between Man Utd and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United travel to Dublin to wrap up their pre-season with a club friendly against La Liga side Athletic Club on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's side will be in Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14, while Athletic are set to start their La Liga campaign by hosting Real Madrid on August 12.

Among the final few friendlies amid their preparations, the Red Devils defeated Lens 3-1 after losses against the likes of Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, whereas the Spanish outfit come off a two-goal draw against Eibar in a friendly.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Athletic Club kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 11am EDT Venue: Aviva Stadium

The club friendly match between Manchester United and Athletic Club de Bilbao is scheduled for August 6, 2023, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 11am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Man Utd vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to stream online live through MUTV.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Rasmus Hojlund is likely to make his non-competitive club debut alongside first team players who did not start in the Lens win on Saturday, such as Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen.

The likes of Dean Henderson, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo haven't traveled to Dublin on account of injuries, while a few academy names in Joe Hugill and Omari Forson may be given a go in the XI.

Man Utd possible XI: Heaton; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Fernandez; McTominay, Hannibal, Eriksen; Pellistri, Hugill, Forson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Kovar, Heaton Defenders: Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Evans, Mengi, Shaw, Williams, Fernandez, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Fred, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Mount, Hannibal, Rashford, Sancho, Garnacho, Antony, Pellistri, Shoretire Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Forson, Hugill

Athletic Club team news

Ruiz de Galarreta and Javier Marton, the two new signings at the club, may feature against Man Utd.

Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde will look to give his key players enough time considering that they host Real Madrid at the weekend.

So the likes of Inaki Williams, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams and Mikel Vesga should see themselves in the XI, whereas Iker Muniain and Alex Berenguer may also given a look in.

Up front, it can be between Gorka Guruzeta and Asier Villalibre.

Athletic Club possible XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Yuri; Vesga, D. Garcia; I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Agirrezabala Defenders: Alvarez, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos Midfielders: Vesga, Nolaskoain, De Galarreta, Herrera, D. Garcia, Prados, Sancet, Muniain, Berenguer, Morcillo, Serrano, Ares, N. Williams Forwards: I. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta, Marton

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 15, 2012 Athletic Club 2-1 Manchester United UEFA Europa League Mar 8, 2012 Manchester United 2-3 Athletic Club UEFA Europa League

