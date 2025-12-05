+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoMainz 05
MEWA Arena
team-logoBorussia Moenchengladbach
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Mainz 05 and Borussia Monchengladbach, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mainz will host Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday at MEWA Arena in a Bundesliga match.  

Mainz sit mid-table while Gladbach battles consistency from 12th in the standings, setting up a crucial clash for both sides amid injury challenges.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN SelectWatch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mainz 05 vs Borussia Moenchengladbach kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
MEWA Arena

The match will be played on Friday at MEWA Arena, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Mainz 05 vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Probable lineups

Mainz 05Home team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestBMG
1
L. Riess
25
A. Hanche-Olsen
21
D. da Costa
16
S. Bell
6
K. Sano
2
P. Mwene
30
S. Widmer
7
J. Lee
10
N. Amiri
17
B. Hollerbach
44
N. Weiper
33
M. Nicolas
30
N. Elvedi
29
J. Scally
4
K. Diks
20
L. Netz
13
G. Reyna
6
Y. Engelhardt
17
J. Castrop
27
R. Reitz
15
H. Tabakovic
18
S. Machino

3-5-2

BMGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Henriksen

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Polanski

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Mainz 05 team news

Mainz will be without a few players due to disciplinary issues heading into Friday’s encounter.

Paul Nebel and Dominik Kohr are serving suspensions and will be unavailable for selection. 

Their absentee list is lengthened by injuries: Anthony Caci, Maxim Dal, and Robin Zentner are all sidelined.

Borussia Moenchengladbach team news

Borussia Mönchengladbach make the trip to the Mewa Arena with their own set of fitness concerns.

Teenage defender Fabio Cristian Chiarodia has been hampered by a persistent thigh injury and has been limited to just five league outings this campaign.

Nathan Ngoumou has not featured since April, Jan Urbich has recently been sidelined through illness, and Philipp Sander has missed several recent matches due to injury.

Form

M05
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BMG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

M05

Last 5 matches

BMG

2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement