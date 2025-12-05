How to watch today's Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Mainz will host Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday at MEWA Arena in a Bundesliga match.

Mainz sit mid-table while Gladbach battles consistency from 12th in the standings, setting up a crucial clash for both sides amid injury challenges.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mainz vs Borussia Monchengladbach online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Mainz 05 vs Borussia Moenchengladbach kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga MEWA Arena

The match will be played on Friday at MEWA Arena, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Mainz 05 team news

Mainz will be without a few players due to disciplinary issues heading into Friday’s encounter.

Paul Nebel and Dominik Kohr are serving suspensions and will be unavailable for selection.

Their absentee list is lengthened by injuries: Anthony Caci, Maxim Dal, and Robin Zentner are all sidelined.

Borussia Moenchengladbach team news

Borussia Mönchengladbach make the trip to the Mewa Arena with their own set of fitness concerns.

Teenage defender Fabio Cristian Chiarodia has been hampered by a persistent thigh injury and has been limited to just five league outings this campaign.

Nathan Ngoumou has not featured since April, Jan Urbich has recently been sidelined through illness, and Philipp Sander has missed several recent matches due to injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

