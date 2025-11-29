+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoLeicester
King Power Stadium
team-logoSheffield United
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Leicester City vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City will host Sheffield United at King Power Stadium on Saturday in a Championship match.

Leicester are pushing for promotion while Sheffield United battles relegation concerns, with historical head-to-heads often tight. Leicester lost their last game whereas the visitors are heading into this contest on the back of back-to-back 3-0 defeats. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leicester vs Sheffield United kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
King Power Stadium

The match will be played at King Power Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Leicester vs Sheffield United lineups

LeicesterHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestSHU
31
A. Begovic
23
J. Vestergaard
33
L. Thomas
21
R. Pereira
3
W. Faes
10
S. Mavididi
14
B. Reid
7
A. Fatawu
8
H. Winks
6
J. James
20
P. Daka
1
M. Cooper
38
F. Seriki
15
B. Mee
2
J. Tanganga
14
H. Burrows
42
S. Peck
11
A. Brooks
10
C. O'Hare
44
J. Riedewald
7
T. Cannon
23
T. Campbell

4-4-2

SHUAway team crest

LEI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Cifuentes

SHU
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Wilder

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Leicester team news

Caleb Okoli has not received medical clearance yet and could miss out.

With Jakub Stolarczyk still unavailable, Asmir Begovic is set to continue in goal.

Sheffield United team news

For Sheffield United, Chiedozie Ogbene faces a late fitness check, while the conditions of Oliver Arblaster and Tahith Chong remain uncertain as both continue to work their way back from recent injuries.

Form

LEI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

LEI

Last 5 matches

SHU

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

12

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

