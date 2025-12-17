How to watch today's Juventus vs Manchester United Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Juventus Women hosting Manchester United Women sets up a compelling European clash between a seasoned Italian contender and an ambitious English side still building its continental identity.

Both teams typically favor structured possession with quick vertical surges, so tempo control in midfield and the quality of pressing triggers will be decisive. The teams have only a point between them but the hosts are fourth and the visitors are ninth in the standings.

Juventus vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

Team news & squads

Juventus Women team news

For Juventus, long-serving forward Barbara Bonansea remains a concern after picking up an issue in Saturday’s 2–1 victory over Napoli, leaving her availability in doubt.

Manchester United Women team news

Elisabeth Terland made her way back into the lineup for Sunday’s thrilling 3–3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, though she was withdrawn late on and replaced by Leah Galton as United completed their comeback.

Millie Turner is also edging closer to a return and will be hoping to at least travel with the squad as she steps up her recovery.

