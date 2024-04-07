Juventus vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus and Fiorentina both look to shake off their domestic defeats as they face each other at the Allianz Stadium in a crucial Serie A clash.

Juventus are currently third in the Serie A table as they look to ensure themselves a top-4 finish with Italian heavyweights Inter running away with the title.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, lost to AC Milan in their previous Serie A encounter as the side are seeded 10th in the table.

Juventus vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Date: April 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: Allianz Stadium

How to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A encounter will be available to watch on Paramount+ with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Polish shot-stopper Wojciech Szczęsny is tipped to return between the sticks with backup Italian goalkeeper Mattia Perin dropping down to the sidelines.

All eyes would be on star Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic who prepares himself to lock horns with his former employers and score his first goal against Fiorentina in six attempts since leaving the club.

Arkadiusz Milik is still confined to the treatment room due to an abductor injury as the Polish is the solitary injury concern for the hosts.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Fiorentina team news

Giacomo Bonaventura, who sat out from the clash against Milan, is touted to return to the visitor's engine room after serving his suspension.

Andrea Belotti will spearhead the attack for Fiorentina having netted four times against Juventus and he'll be vying to add to his tally on Sunday.

Fiorentina predicted XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Arthur; Gonzalez, Beltran, Sottil; Belotti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi Defenders: Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni Midfielders: Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak Forwards: Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Sottil, Gonzalez, Ikone

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6 Nov 2023 Fiorentina 1-0 Juventus Serie A 12 Feb 2023 Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina Serie A 3 Sept 2022 Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus Serie A 22 May 2022 Fiorentina 2-0 Juventus Serie A 21 Apr 2022 Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina Coppa Italia

