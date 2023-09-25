Jabalain vs Hilal: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the King's Cup match between Jabalain and Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A star-studded Al Hilal side travel to the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium to face Al Jabalain in a feisty Round of 32 clash in the King's Cup.

After the Saudi Arabia Football Association decided to expand the number of teams allowed to play in the King's Cup, Al Jabalain received the perfect opportunity to play against the world's best. The home side are currently fifth in Saudi's Division 1, having won four out of their six opening games.

Al Jabalain have the perfect opportunity to produce an upset against Al Hilal whose form has stumbled in recent times and dump the reigning champions out of the competition quite early.

Al Hilal's visit to their counterparts shouldn't be more than a routine victory for the reigning champions who are vying to kick-off their King's Cup campaign on a high. Locking horns with a team from the lower division, Al Hilal have all the arsenal to turn this encounter into a thrashing by the visitors.

Playing there third different competition in their past three games, Jorge Jesus's men have had two consecutive draws in the AFC Asian Cup and the Saudi Pro League. Trailing Al-Ittihad by just a single point in Saudi's premier division, Al Hilal could look to put an end to these string of draws and garner some confidence before they return to action against Al-Shabab on Friday.

Jabalain vs Hilal kick-off time

Date: September 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT Venue: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium

Al Hilal will lock horns with Al Jabalain at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT.

How to watch Jabalain vs Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be televised or will not be available to stream online. Viewers can follow live updates at GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Jabalain team news

Al Jabalain don't have any massive injury concerns before their clash against the mighty Al Hilal. Manager Denis Lavagne is touted to field a 4-3-3 formation with Yazeed Abulaila guarding his goal.

Without a doubt, Dutch winger Mohamed Rayhi would be the one to watch out for having already scored 3 goals and bagged 2 assists for his side. Miodrag Gemovic and Suleiman Al-Saeed would be responsible for supporting Rayhi with the duo bagging a goal a piece for the club.

Al-Jabalain Predicted XI: Abulaila; Bakheet, Puerto, Nailson, Al-Shanqiti; Issa, Al-Shereid, Bel-Hassani; Rayhi, Gemovic, Al-Saeed

Position Players Goalkeepers: Abulaila, Al-Waked, Al-Ghubaini, Al-Shammari Defenders: Puerto, Nailson, Al-Radhi, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Zaraia, Al-Muziel, Bakheet Midfielders: Al-Dubais, Al-Mohammadi, Issa, Al-Najai, Madeeni, Al-Shereid, Al-Harbi, Al-Ateeq, Al-Sawab, Hassani, Al-Abdali Forwards: Rayhi, Al-Mutairi, Gemovic, Juma, Al-Saeed, Al-Habib

Hilal team news

The visitors have two injury concerns before their visit to the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium with defender Hyun Soo-Jang being ruled out of the campaign alongside midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki who's nursing a cruciate ligament rupture.

Al-Hilal's star signing of the summer, Neymar Jr. from PSG has failed to land a massive impression on his team's performance. But considering his quality, the Brazilian veteran would be vying to open his goalscoring account for the Saudi Arabian side against a weaker opponent.

Jesus has altered between Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves in the recent fixtures and the latter could be rested once again for the former's favour.

Former Zenit and Barcelona forward Malcolm has been in sublime form for the reigning champions having already found the back of the net 6 times this season.

Al Hilal Predicted XI: Bono; Al-Berik, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al Dawsari; Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno; Malcolm, Neymar, Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakati, Al-Boleahi, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Faraj, Al-Juwayr Forwards: Neymar, Michael, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani, Malcolm, Mitrovic, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have faced just once in history with Al Hilal winning 4-2 against Monday's hosts.

Date Match Competition 7 December 2019 Hilal 4-2 Jabalain King's Cup

