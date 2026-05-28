Today's game between Ireland and Qatar will kick-off at May 28, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Ireland vs Qatar is available to watch in the United States across several platforms. Fubo carries the match and offers new customers a free trial, making it a straightforward option for streaming live. FS2 is the dedicated cable channel for the fixture, with Fox One also providing access. Spanish-language viewers can follow the action on ViX.

Ireland and Qatar meet in an international friendly, with the Republic of Ireland side looking to carry momentum into what promises to be a busy summer of football.

Ireland have been in solid form across their recent fixtures, with the Green Army's backing a constant source of energy for a squad that has shown genuine quality in recent months. Their attacking output in the last round of games was particularly eye-catching.

Qatar arrive as a side with considerable pedigree in Asian football and a squad built around established names like Akram Afif and Almoez Ali. The Maroons qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on merit through the Asian brackets and will use this fixture as preparation ahead of their Group B campaign against Switzerland, Canada, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

For Qatar, this friendly is one of two pre-tournament warmups before the World Cup begins. The Maroons face Ecuador on May 30 and El Salvador on June 6 as part of their build-up schedule, making this match an early opportunity to sharpen their preparations.

Ireland, meanwhile, bring their own World Cup aspirations to the fixture. The squad's recent qualifying performances demonstrated they can compete at the highest level, and a game against a World Cup-bound Qatar side offers a meaningful test of where they stand.

For fans in the United States looking to catch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Ireland vs Qatar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for both Ireland and Qatar has not been made available ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been provided for either side, and no probable lineups have been confirmed. Full squad details are expected to be released closer to kick-off, and this section will be updated when official information becomes available.

Form

Ireland come into this match in encouraging shape. Across their last five games, they have picked up three wins, one draw, and one defeat, scoring 12 goals in the process. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 victory over Grenada, a result that underlined their attacking threat. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with North Macedonia before suffering a narrow 2-2 reverse against Czechia in World Cup qualifying. Their wins over Hungary, by 3-2, and Portugal, by 2-0, earlier in the qualifying campaign stand as evidence of a side capable of beating strong opposition.

Qatar's recent record makes for more difficult reading. The Maroons have won just one of their last five matches, with three defeats and a draw in that run. They were beaten 3-0 by Tunisia and 1-0 by Palestine in the FIFA Arab Cup, and also lost 2-1 to Zimbabwe in a friendly. Their sole victory came against UAE in World Cup qualification, a 2-1 win that remains their most positive recent result. A 1-1 draw with Syria rounds out a sequence that suggests Qatar will be looking to rediscover consistency ahead of the World Cup.





Head-to-Head Record

IRL Last 2 matches QAT 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Ireland 4 - 0 Qatar

Qatar 1 - 1 Ireland 5 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice previously, both times in friendly competition. The most recent encounter took place in October 2021, when Ireland ran out convincing 4-0 winners on home soil. The first meeting, in March 2021, ended 1-1 with Qatar as the nominal home side. Ireland therefore hold the stronger record across the two meetings, with one win and one draw to Qatar's name.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ireland vs Qatar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: