Championship
Portman Road
Shreyas Rai

Ipswich Town vs Bristol City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ipswich Town vs Bristol CityIpswich TownBristol CityChampionshipTV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Championship match between Ipswich Town and Bristol City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Ipswich Town will lock horns with a struggling Bristol City at Portman Road with the former looking to go level on points with Championship leaders Leicester City.

Ipswich Town have perfectly utilised Leicester's recent stumble in form as the home side are just three points behind the Foxes in the race to the title.

Bristol City, on the other hand, are on a streak of three consecutive defeats in the Championship as they are hovering around the middle of the table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ipswich Town vs Bristol City kick-off time

Date:March 5, 2024
Kick-off time:3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
Venue:Portman Road

Ipswich Town and Bristol City square off at Portman Road on March 5, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Bristol City online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match between Ipswich Town and Bristol City will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town team news

Ipswich Town will be unable to call upon the services of Wes Burns (muscle), Nathan Broadhead (muscle), Janoi Donacien (groin), George Hirst (hamstring), and Brandon Williams (leg).

The home side would also be vying to rest either of Omari Hutchinson or Jeremy Sarmiento with Marcus Harness aiming for a start in the eleven.

Ipswich Town predicted XI: Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Travis; Harness, Chaplin, Sarmiento; Moore.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Walton, Hladky, Slicker
Defenders:Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson, Williams, Davis, Clarke, Donacien
Midfielders:Travis, Ball, Taylor, Morsy, Luongo, Humphreys, Sarmiento, Hutchinson, Burns, Harness
Forwards:Chaplin, Moore, Al-Hamadi, Jackson, Broadhead, Aluko

Bristol City team news

Bristol City also have numerous players ruled out of their side with English midfielder Scott Twine nursing a muscle injury alongside Matty James who is missing from the engine room due to a knock.

Samuel Bell (leg), Robert Atkinson (ACL), and Ayman Benarous (ACL) are the other set of absentees for the visitors.

Bristol City predicted XI: O'Leary; McCrorie, Vyner, Dickie, Roberts; King, Williams; Gardner-Hickman, Knight, Mehmeti; Conway.

PositionPlayers
Head-to-Head Record

SeptDateMatchCompetition
26 Oct 2023Bristol City 0-1 Ipswich TownChampionship
13 Mar 2019 Bristol City 1-1 Ipswich TownChampionship
29 Nov 2018 Ipswich Town 2-3 Bristol CityChampionship
17 Mar 2018 Bristol City 1-0 Ipswich TownChampionship
30 Sept 2017Ipswich Town 1-3 Bristol CityChampionship

Useful links

