Today's game between Hamburger SV and Freiburg will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 9:30 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Hamburger SV vs Freiburg are listed below.

US viewers can watch the match live on Fubo and ESPN Select, both of which carry Bundesliga broadcast rights. Fubo offers a live stream via its platform, while ESPN Select is available through the ESPN app and connected services.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable in your current location, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in your home country, you can access your regular broadcaster's coverage and watch the match live.

Hamburger SV host Freiburg at the Volksparkstadion in a Bundesliga fixture that carries very different weight for each side. HSV are scrapping to pull clear of danger in the lower reaches of the table, while their visitors arrive carrying the glow of a historic European achievement.

Freiburg secured their place in the Europa League final just days ago, beating Braga in a semi-final second leg that sent Julian Schuster to tears on the touchline and brought supporters flooding onto the pitch. The club are bound for Istanbul, and that context shapes everything about how they approach this weekend.

For HSV, there is no such distraction — only the hard arithmetic of a relegation fight. Daniel Thioune's side have managed just one win from their last five Bundesliga matches, and a run of three consecutive defeats before their win at Eintracht Frankfurt has left them firmly in the wrong half of the table.

That win at Frankfurt on May 2 offered a sliver of relief, but HSV's underlying form remains fragile. They have conceded freely in recent weeks and will need a sharper defensive performance if they are to take anything from a Freiburg side that, even in a congested schedule, carries genuine quality through the lines.

Freiburg arrive with their own absentees and the knowledge that Istanbul is now the priority. Julian Schuster will need to manage his squad carefully, and some rotation is likely after the physical demands of the Braga tie. That could open the door for HSV.

The Volksparkstadion will be a cauldron of nervous energy from the home end. HSV need the points. Freiburg have a final to dream about. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Hamburger SV vs Freiburg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

HSV are without F. Dickes, A. Groenbaek, J. Torunarigha, and W. Mikelbrencis through injury. No suspensions are recorded for the home side. Daniel Thioune's projected XI is expected to feature D. Heuer Fernandes in goal, with N. Capaldo, W. Omari, L. Vuskovic, and N. Remberg in defence, B. Jatta, A. Sambi Lokonga, G. Gocholeishvili, and F. Vieira in midfield, and R. Glatzel and R. Koenigsdoerffer leading the attack.

Freiburg travel with P. Osterhage, Y. Suzuki, and M. Rosenfelder sidelined through injury. No suspensions apply to the away side. Julian Schuster's projected XI is expected to line up with N. Atubolu in goal, a back five of P. Treu, B. Ogbus, C. Guenter, M. Ginter, and V. Grifo, with J. Beste, M. Eggestein, and M. Philipp in midfield, and J. Manzambi and L. Hoeler in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

HSV have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Bundesliga matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt on May 2, ending a run of three straight defeats. Before that win, they lost 1-2 to Hoffenheim, 3-1 to Werder Bremen, and were beaten 4-0 by VfB Stuttgart. The draw in that run came 1-1 against Augsburg on April 4. HSV's form across those five fixtures reflects a side that has struggled for consistency at both ends of the pitch.

Freiburg have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Europa League win over Braga on May 7, the result that sealed their place in the final. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on May 3. The run also includes a 2-1 Europa League defeat to Braga on April 30 and a heavy 4-0 Bundesliga loss to Borussia Dortmund on April 26. Freiburg's only Bundesliga win in the sequence came against Hoffenheim, where they won 2-1 on April 25.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Bundesliga on January 10, 2026, when Freiburg hosted HSV and won 2-1. Before that, Freiburg beat HSV 2-1 in the DFB-Pokal in October 2024. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Freiburg hold the stronger record, winning four to HSV's one, with the sole HSV victory coming in a Bundesliga fixture in April 2018.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Freiburg currently sit seventh, while Hamburger SV are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hamburger SV vs Freiburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: