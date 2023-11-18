Germany vs Turkey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Germany and Türkiye, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany will host Turkey at the Olympiastadion in Berlin as both sides play their first international friendly of the calendar year.

Since Hansi Flick's firing, Julian Nagelsmann has had to transform a fairly depleted German outfit having won one and drawn one international friendly as Germany's manager. With the European heavyweights scheduled to host the Euros next year, Nagelsmann will treat these friendlies as the perfect dress rehearsal for the showpiece event.

For Turkey, the encounter in Germany could serve as the perfect opportunity to get a taste of what's coming next year in the biggest European competition in the world. Having secured qualification in next year's Euros touted to play in Germany Vincent Montella's outfit will look to challenge the hosts and put the best foot forward in their preparations for Euro 2024.

Germany vs Turkey kick-off time

Date: November 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

How to watch Germany vs Turkey online - TV channels & live streams

The International Friendly between Germany and Turkey will not be televised in the United States, but live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

The biggest absentee for Julian Nagelsmann's men is Bayern Munich prodigy Jamal Musiala as the midfielder recovers from a hamstring concern. Emre Can and Christian Gunter are recovering from a thigh problem and a broken arm respectively while Robin Gosens pulled out of international duty due to personal reasons.

BVB's midfielder Felix Nmecha also failed to make a cut due to a hip issue while Chris Fuhric and Malick Thiaw are doubtful for the clash.

RB Leipzig's star shot-stopper Janis Blaswich received his first international call-up alongside Werder Bremen forward Marvin Ducksch who has five goals and three assists to his name this season.

Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug would be the sole man leading Germany's forward line as he'll be supported by Julian Wirtz and Leroy Sane making the gallops through Turkey's defense.

Germany Predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Henrichs, Hummels, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan, Sane, Muller, Wirtz; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Trapp, Blaswich, Baumann Defenders: Rudiger, Thiaw, Tah, Hummels, Sule, Raum, Henrichs Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Wirtz, Brandt, Nmecha, Gross, Hofmann, Gundogan, Andrich, Fuhrich Forwards: Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Gnabry, Sane, Ducksch

Turkey team news

Former Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is doubtful for the clash because of a groin problem. Turkish prodigy Arda Guler made his dream switch to Real Madrid this season but the youngster is yet to make his Los Blancos debut because of multiple injuries since his arrival.

Guler is still recovering from a thigh problem and will be unavailable for selection for Turkey. Vincenzo Montella's men would bank on the experience of Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu and Dortmund's Salih Ozcan in the visitor's engine room with the latter playing in a familiar territory in Germany.

Turkey Predicted XI: Cakuir; Kadioglu, Akaydin, Bardakci, Ozkacar; Yuksek; Kahveci, Calhanoglu, Ozcan, Akturkoglu; B. Yilmaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cakir, Bayindir, Gunok, Ozbir Defenders: Kadioglu, Akaydin, Bardakci, Ozkacar, Celik, Ayhan, Elmali, R. Yilmaz, Soyuncu Midfielders: Yuksek, Kahveci, Calhanoglu, Ozcan, Akturkoglu, Ozdemir, Kutlu, Akbaba, Omur Forwards: B. Yilmaz, Sari, Yildiz, Yildirim, Yazici

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Oct 2020 Germany 3-3 Turkey Friendlies 8 Oct 2011 Turkey 1-3 Germany UEFA Euro Qualifiers 9 Oct 2010 Germany 3-0 Turkey UEFA Euro Qualifiers 26 Jun 2008 Germany 3-2 Turkey UEFA Euro 8 Oct 2005 Turkey 2-1 Germany Friendlies

