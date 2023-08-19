How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With their first points on board the 2023-24 Premier League, Fulham and Brentford will be looking to pick a win when they clash in the West London derby at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Cottagers registered a 1-0 victory against Everton in their opening game, thanks to the alertness of Bernd Leno in goal and courtesy the winner scored by Bobby Decordova-Reid.

On the other hand, enduring their first away game of the season, Thomas Frank's men were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Bryan Mbeumo's and Yoane Wissa were on the scoresheet for Brentford.

Fulham vs Brentford kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Brentford will be played at the Craven Cottage football stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET on August 19 in the United States (US).

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Joao Palhinha's absence due to a shoulder injury is in addition to Tosin Adarabioyo being left out on account of an eminent move away from the club.

Al-Hilal are believed to be close to signing Aleksander Mitrovic, although the Serbian featured off the bench against Everton.

Similarly, Al-Shabab are in pursuit of Willian. The Brazilian was replaced by Decordova-Reid at half-time the last time out, and the latter can see himself start on Saturday.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Jimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak Defenders: Diop, Bassey, Ream, Kongonlo, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu Midfielders: Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Cordova-Reid, Harris, Willian, Wilson, Traore, Knockaert Forwards: Mitrovic, Jimenez, Vinicius, Muniz, Stansfield

Brentford team news

With David Raya joining Arsenal on loan, Mark Flekken should be handed a start in between the sticks for the Bees. Whereas Ivan Toney, who has been tipped to replace Harry Kane at Tottenham, has been suspended till January due to betting related issues.

Frank Onyeka and Ben Mee may need late fitness tests before their confirmed availability to face Fulham, while Mbeumo can join Wissa in attack despite the Cameroonian forwards clash of heads with Spurs' Cristian Romero a week ago.

Frank confirmed that Mathias Jensen picked up a thigh injury in the same game, as the midfield trio of Mikkel Damsgaard, Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste battle to start in place of the Denmark international.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Collins, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard; Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Bech Sorensen, Mee, Zanka, Goode, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa, Damsgarrd Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Schade, Canos

Head-to-Head Record

Looking back to the five games Fulham and Brentford faced each other, the Cottagers pipped their London rivals in the 2020 Championship play-off final in August 2020. Apart from that, it's been a healthy exchange of 3-2 scorelines in the last three encounters across all competitions, with Fulham coming on top in the pre-season.

Date Match Competition Jul 23, 2023 Fulham 3-2 Brentford Premier League Summer Series Mar 6, 2023 Brentford 3-2 Fulham Premier League Aug 20, 2022 Fulham 3-2 Brentford Premier League Oct 1, 2020 Fulham 3-0 Brentford Carabao Cup Aug 4, 2020 Brentford 0-0 (1-2 AET) Fulham Championship

