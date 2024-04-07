Feyenoord vs Ajax: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Feyenoord and Ajax add another staggering chapter to their long-standing De Klassieker rivalry as they square off in an astounding Eredivisie contest.

Feyenoord are currently nine points behind league leaders PSV as the Dutch heavyweights look to bridge the gap between the two sides with the league coming to a close.

Ajax, on the other hand, have had a shambolic campaign considering their high standards as they are fighting for a European spot seeded in the fifth position in the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Feyenoord vs Ajax kick-off time

Date: April 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 am ET / 5:30 am PT Venue: de Kuip

Feyenoord and Ajax will face off at the de Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands on April 7, 2024.

The two sides are slated to kick off the fixture at 8:30 am ET / 5:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

The Eredivisie clash between Feyenoord and Ajax will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord team news

Feyenoord would be adamant about sticking with the same eleven except for a few changes in attack after a toothless outing last time out.

Dutch international Bart Nieuwkoop could displace Yankuba Minteh in the eleven with the latter failing to score in Feyenoord's previous two games.

Santiago Jimenez would be spearheading the hosts' forward battery having thundered 21 goals in 27 outings this season.

Feyenoord predicted XI: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Beelen, Hancko, Lopez; Stengs, Wieffer, Timber; Nieuwkoop, Gimenez, Paixao

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wellenreuther, Lamprou, Sas Defenders: Hancko, Beelen, Hartman, Lopez, Geertruida, Nieuwkoop, Read Midfielders: Wieffer, Zerrouki, Timber, Milambo, Lingr Forwards: Gimenez, Ueda, Stengs, Ivanusec, Igor Paixao, Sauer, Minteh

Ajax team news

Former Liverpool veteran Jordan Henderson (Strain) is missing out on the roster after sustaining an injury. The Three Lions' midfielder joins Dutch midfielder Steven Berghuis (Back) in the treatment room

Brian Brobbey and Chuba Akpom are touted to return for the visitors but the duo won't participate for the full 90 minutes after their long-term injury layoff

Ajax predicted XI: Ramaj; Rensch, Kaplan, Hato; Gaaei, Tahirovic, Mannsverk, Taylor; Bergwijn, Godts; Brobbey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj Defenders: Rensch, Gaaei, Hato, Kaplan, Medić, Sosa, Ávila Midfielders: Henderson, Taylor, Mannsverk, Rijkhoff, van den Boomen, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson Forwards: Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, van Axel Dongen, Godts

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Sept 2023 Ajax 0-4 Feyenoord Eredivisie 5 Apr 2023 Feyenoord 1-2 Ajax KNVB Cup 19 Mar 2023 Ajax 2-3 Feyenoord Eredivisie 22 Jan 2023 Feyenoord 1-1 Ajax Eredivisie 20 Mar 2022 Ajax 3-2 Feyenoord Eredivisie

Useful links