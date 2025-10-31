+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX Femenil
team-logoFC Juarez
team-logoQueretaro
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's FC Juarez vs Queretaro Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between FC Juarez and Queretaro, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's Liga MX Femenil soccer game between Juarez Femenil and Queretaro Femenil will be shown live on Estrella TV which viewers in America can watch via the streaming service Fubo. The game will kick-off at 09:00 pm Eastern Time, 06:00 pm Pacific Time.

crest
Liga MX Femenil - Apertura

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more

Live stream Juarez Femenil vs Queretaro Femenil worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Juarez Femenil, Queretaro Femenil or other Liga MX Femenil soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Liga MX Femenil Standings

Juarez Femenil vs Queretaro Femenil Recent Form

JUA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

QUE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Juarez Femenil vs Queretaro Femenil H2H

JUA

Last 5 matches

QUE

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

7

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

How to watch FC Juarez vs Queretaro online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Estrella TVWatch here

Useful links

