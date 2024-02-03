Everton vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A valiant Tottenham side clashes swords with a stumbling Everton outfit at Goodison Park in an intriguing Premier League encounter.

Everton's miserable campaign in England's top flight continues as they are without a single victory in their previous five clashes. The Merseyside outfit were dumped out of the FA Cup by Luton Town and they will look to reignite their spark if they want to prevent going down from the league this term

Tottenham Hotspurs were involved in a heated but thrilling victory against Brentford midweek as Ange Postecoglou's men emerged victorious 3-2. Despite some early stumbles, the Lillywhites showed character to take a crucial lead and they held on to it until the final whistle helping them gallop into the top-4 in the table.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off time

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: Goodison Park

Everton will host Tottenham at Goodison Park on February 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Everton and Tottenham will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and USA in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes are confined to the treatment room because of a hamstring and a calf injury, respectively ruling the duo out of the clash.

Winger Arnaut Danjuma and midfielder Dele Alli are also unfit to face their former employees as a fairytale reunion remains out of sight because of an ankle and hip problem, respectively.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is also on the bench due to a hamstring concern but Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana is touted to return to the side after shaking off his knock.

Former PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye could return to the hosts' engine room with the Senegalese midfielder returning from international duties after his nation was dumped out of the CAF AFCON 2023.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Coleman Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Danjuma, Harrison, Dobbin

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Spurs' talismanic forward Son Heung-Min is unavailable due to his international commitments with South Korea at the AFC Asian Cup while Yves Bissouma continues to render his services for Mali at the CAF AFCON 2023.

The injury list for Spurs includes Giovani Lo Celso, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, and Alfie Whiteman with all of them yet to return from their respective knocks.

James Maddison was offered his first start after his injury spell and the Three Lions superstar would be vying to influence the game once again.

Brazilian striker Richarlison will continue to spearhead the visitor's attack after scoring his 8th goal of the campaign against Brentford in his side's thrilling 3-2 victory while former Chelsea winger Timo Werner bagged his second assist in two games and will be shouldering the goalscoring responsibility at Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Richarlison



Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Maddison, Kulusevski Forwards: Richarlison, Werner, Gil, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23 Dec 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Everton Premier League 4 Apr 2023 Everton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 15 Oct 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Everton Premier League 8 Mar 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Everton Premier League 7 Nov 2021 Everton 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

