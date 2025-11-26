How to watch today's Eintracht Frankfurt vs Atalanta Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Atalanta on Wednesday at Deutsche Bank Park in a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Both teams are mid-table in the group, with Frankfurt ranked 27th and Atalanta 17th, making this an important match for both sides aiming to boost their chances of progressing from the group.

How to watch Frankfurt vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Atalanta kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at Deutsche Bank Park, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Frankfurt remain without Can Uzun, who has missed the last three matches due to a hamstring problem.

Hugo Larsson and Oscar Hojlund are also still out.

Atalanta team news

On the Atalanta side, Gianluca Scamacca is pushing to lead the attack after scoring off the bench at the weekend.

Giorgio Scalvini is nearing full fitness following an adductor issue.

Mitchel Bakker is the only confirmed unavailable player for the Italian outfit.

Head-to-Head Record

SGE Last 2 matches ATA 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 2 Atalanta

Atalanta 2 - 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

