Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Already qualified Borussia Dortmund welcome French heavyweights PSG to their backyard with the latter looking to take three points and seal their spot in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund became the first side to earn a Round of 16 spot from Group F of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League as they thrashed AC Milan in their previous European outing.

Despite going through, the 2022/23 Bundesliga runners-up would be vying to finish the group stage segment on a high and also take revenge of the defeat they faced in France on Matchday 1.

PSG rattled Dortmund's hopes of securing a win in the reverse fixture to open their group stage with three points as a Kylian Mbappe penalty and Achraf Hakimi strike deflated their German rivals.

Since then, Luis Enrique's have managed just a single win against AC Milan taking their points tally to seven points. Despite the hiccups the Parisian powerhouses have fate in the palms of their own hands because a win in Germany would see them go through while any other result could cut short their UCL campaign.

Dortmund vs PSG kick-off time

Date: December 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Dortmund will welcome PSG to the SIGNAL IDUNA Park with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Dortmund vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be available to stream on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the USA with highlights available on UEFA Champions League's Official Website.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

The forward duo of Sebastian Haller and Youssoufa Moukoko are ruled out of the clash with a hamstring and knee injury, respectively. Julian Ryerson (knee) and Julien Duranville (thigh) are also sidelined for the encounter.

The biggest absentee for the home side would be Emre Can with the German midfielder suspended from the crucial clash due to his accumulation of yellow cards.

Marcel Sabitzer has a knee issue alongside Felix Nmecha who is out because of a hip problem leaving BVB in a dilemma but the former Manchester United midfielder would be vying to shake off his injury and feature in the eleven.

Borussia Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Ozcan; Reus, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Fullkrug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meyer, Kobel Defenders: Schlotterback, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Wolf, Meunier Midfielders: Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna Forwards: Reus, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Fullkrug

PSG team news

PSG's absentee list includes Nuno Mendes (hamstring), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), Fabian Ruiz (shoulder), Keylor Navas (back) and Sergio Rico (head trauma) but with all already missing out a major chunk of the campaign, Enrique will not have to tinker much with his probable eleven

Ousmane Dembele's second-half yellow card during Newcastle's visit to France will see the French international miss the fixture against his former employees. Bradley Barcola could displace the former Barcelona star in the eleven while Warren Zaire-Emery is expected to be called by Enrique only in a situation of misery with the young prodigy recovering from an ankle problem he picked on his Les Bleus debut.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Barcola, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Soler, Ruiz, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee Forwards: K. Mbappe, Barcola, Kolo-Muani, Ramos, Ekitike

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Sept 2023 PSG 2-0 Dortmund UEFA Champions League 12 Mar 2020 PSG 2-0 Dortmund UEFA Champions League 19 Feb 2020 Dortmund 2-1 PSG UEFA Champions League 5 Nov 2010 PSG 0-0 Dortmund UEFA Europa League 21 Oct 2010 Dortmund 1-1 PSG UEFA Europa League

