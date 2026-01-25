The 2025-2026 National Football League postseason reaches its penultimate crescendo on Sunday, January 25, 2026, as the New England Patriots travel to the high-altitude environment of Empower Field at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos to determine the AFC representative in the Super Bowl.

Both franchises enter this contest with identical 14-3 regular-season records, though the paths they traveled to reach this stage—and the personnel they will deploy to win it—diverge significantly.

For the New England Patriots, the 2025 season has served as a masterclass in accelerated rebuilding. Under the leadership of new head coach Mike Vrabel and fueled by the meteoric rise of sophomore quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots secured their first AFC East title since 2019. Their presence in the AFC Championship marks a return to the conference’s elite tier, an achievement previously elusive in the post-Tom Brady era.

Conversely, the Denver Broncos, led by veteran head coach Sean Payton, have ended a ten-year drought since their last deep playoff run, leveraging a league-leading pass rush and the steady development of their own young quarterback, Bo Nix.

However, the narrative of this game shifted greatly after the Broncos win in the divisional round, when Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury, thrusting backup Jarrett Stidham into the spotlight for the most consequential start of his career—against the very franchise that drafted him.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots online - TV channels & live streams

The broadcast of the 2026 AFC Championship is structured to accommodate a global audience, utilizing a combination of traditional linear television and high-performance streaming services. In the United States, CBS holds the exclusive rights to the telecast, deploying its premier production resources to capture the atmospheric intensity of a Denver postseason crowd.

Viewers seeking to stream the contest within the United States can do so primarily through the Paramount+ platform. The service will provide a live simulcast of the CBS television feed, accessible to subscribers on a wide array of supported hardware.

This includes integrated smart TV applications, mobile devices running iOS or Android, and desktop browsers. Technical support for the Paramount+ app is available through both the Apple App Store and Google Play, ensuring that the mobile viewing experience is optimized for the high-bandwidth requirements of live professional sports.

For fans opting to watch via mobile or tablet, the NFL+ service also provides live local and primetime postseason games, though these are typically restricted to the mobile application environment.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots kick-off time

NFL Playoffs Empower Field at Mile High

Team news & squads

Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots lineups DEN - Line up Substitutes NE - Line up Substitutes

Denver Broncos team news

Like the Patriots, the Broncos finished the regular season 14-3, but they secured the AFC’s top seed by virtue of a common opponents tiebreaker. This season marked the end of a decade-long playoff drought, bringing the "Orange Crush" mentality back to the forefront of the NFL landscape.

Denver’s success has been built from the trenches outward. Denver led the NFL with 68 sacks during the regular season, a franchise record fueled by the relentless pressure of Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, and John Franklin-Myers. The defense allowed just 18.3 points per game, the third-best mark in the league.

The offensive narrative, however, is now one of extreme adversity. Bo Nix, who had provided stability and playmaking at the quarterback position throughout the year, suffered a broken ankle during the overtime victory against Buffalo in the divisional round. In his place steps Jarrett Stidham, a seven-year veteran with only four career starts and zero pass attempts in competitive games since 2023.

New England Patriots team news

The New England Patriots’ journey to the 2026 AFC Championship is a narrative of redemption and rapid evolution. After enduring several seasons of mediocrity following the departure of Bill Belichick, the organization took a calculated risk by appointing former star linebacker Mike Vrabel as head coach and once again entrusting the offense to coordinator Josh McDaniels. This synergy has resulted in a 14-3 record and a team that finished second in the NFL in scoring, averaging 28.8 points per game.

The catalyst of New England’s transformation on offense has been Maye. In his second season, Maye has transcended the "promising prospect" label to become a legitimate NFL MVP finalist.

His statistical profile is one of remarkable efficiency and explosive playmaking. During the 2025 regular season, Maye led the league with a 72.0% completion rate while throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. His ability to operate under pressure—maintaining a league-best 103.1 passer rating when facing a pass rush—has been the foundation of the Patriots' offensive success.

Form

DEN - Form All Denver Broncos 33 - 30 Buffalo Bills W

Denver Broncos 19 - 3 Los Angeles Chargers W

Kansas City Chiefs 13 - 20 Denver Broncos W

Denver Broncos 20 - 34 Jacksonville Jaguars L

Denver Broncos 34 - 26 Green Bay Packers W NE - Form All New England Patriots 28 - 16 Houston Texans W

New England Patriots 16 - 3 Los Angeles Chargers W

New England Patriots 38 - 10 Miami Dolphins W

New York Jets 10 - 42 New England Patriots W

Baltimore Ravens 24 - 28 New England Patriots W

Head-to-Head Record

DEN Last 5 matches NE 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Denver Broncos 23 - 26 New England Patriots

New England Patriots 12 - 18 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos 16 - 41 New England Patriots

Denver Broncos 3 - 16 New England Patriots

Denver Broncos 20 - 18 New England Patriots

Useful links