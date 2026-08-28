Watch Denver Broncos vs Minnesota Vikings NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Denver Broncos vs Minnesota Vikings kick-off time

28 Aug 2026 - 21:00 Empower Field at Mile High

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NFL preseason matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, August 28, at 9:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Broncos vs Vikings

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. If you are watching in the local media markets, the Minneapolis broadcast will be available on KMSP (FOX/9), while fans in the Denver area can tune in via KUSA (NBC/9).

Nationally, the game will be televised on the NFL Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you have multiple streaming options, including ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, which allow you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

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If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the NFL Network as well as your local FOX and NBC affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to the NFL Network or your local affiliate to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Denver Broncos vs Minnesota Vikings Match Preview

Both teams are prioritizing health and evaluating depth in this final exhibition matchup. For the Broncos, it was announced that starting quarterback Bo Nix will not play against the Vikings. On the Minnesota side, head coach Kevin O'Connell also plans to rest his starters, including quarterback Kyler Murray. Backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been working through an ankle injury he suffered in the second preseason game, making his status uncertain. As a result, fans can expect to see plenty of Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer taking snaps under center for the Vikings.

IMAGO

The Broncos recently made a significant roster move by cutting safety Taylor Rapp. His departure opens up massive opportunities for JL Skinner and Devon Key to secure roles in an otherwise loaded safety room. Denver is also dealing with several nagging injuries. Cornerback Riley Moss suffered a rib injury last week, though the team is hopeful he can avoid the injured reserve. Edge rusher Drew Sanders and center Alex Forsyth are also battling injuries while trying to solidify their positions on the roster before final cutdowns.

Useful links

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AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

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AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks