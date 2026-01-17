Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills: Where to watch online and live stream as Josh Allen tries to overcome the Bronco's elite defense

The 2025-26 NFL postseason enters its next phase as the Buffalo Bills travel to face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field, Mile High on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

This AFC Divisional Round matchup represents a collision of the conference's most resilient narratives: a Buffalo franchise maintaining the league’s longest active playoff streak and a Denver squad that has orchestrated a historic 14-3 resurgence after a decade of postseason absence.

As the first game of the Divisional weekend, this contest carries immense weight for the AFC championship picture, serving as both a rematch of the previous year’s Wild Card blowout and a litmus test for the top-seeded Broncos' legitimacy as Super Bowl favorites.

Denver Broncos team news

The 2025 Denver Broncos season will be remembered as a masterclass in roster reconstruction and schematic evolution. Finishing with a 14-3 record, the Broncos tied the franchise record for single-season wins, a mark previously set by the legendary 1998 Super Bowl XXXIII championship team. This performance secured the AFC West title and the No. 1 overall seed, bringing playoff football back to the Mile High City for the first time in ten years.

Second-year quarterback Bo Nix, has transformed from a promising rookie into a poised distributor of Sean Payton’s offense. Nix finished the regular season with 3,931 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, maintaining an efficiency that allowed Denver to rank 10th in total offense. His development is evident in his situational statistics; Nix completed 64.7% of his passes when the Broncos were ahead, but his rating surged to 107.9 when the team trailed by one possession, indicating a high level of composure under pressure.

The Broncos' defense, ranked third in the NFL in scoring, has been the primary engine of the 14-3 season. The unit ranks first in yards allowed per play, sacks, and red-zone defense. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto has emerged as a premier edge defender, recording a team-high 14 sacks, while defensive tackle Zach Allen earned first-team All-Pro honors for his disruptive interior play. This defensive dominance is particularly effective at home, where the thin air of Mile High often taxes opposing offensive lines, allowing Denver’s fresh rotations to maintain pressure through four quarters.

Buffalo Bills team news

The Buffalo Bills enter the Divisional Round as a resilient sixth seed, having overcome a turbulent regular season to secure their seventh consecutive playoff berth—the longest active streak in the league.

Despite finishing second in the AFC East behind the New England Patriots, the Bills demonstrated their postseason experience by defeating the third-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 in the Wild Card Round.

Buffalo’s offensive identity in 2025 was redefined by a commitment to the rushing game. Running back James Cook claimed the NFL rushing title, totaling 1,621 yards on the ground, the first Bills player to lead the league in this category since 1976.

Complementing Cook is quarterback Josh Allen, who continues to rewrite the record books for dual-threat quarterbacks. In 2025, Allen set a new NFL record for career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, reaching a total of 79. During the regular season, he recorded 14 rushing scores and 25 passing touchdowns, proving to be the team’s most reliable weapon in high-leverage situations.

