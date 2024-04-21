Coventry City vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup semi-final

How to watch the FA Cup match between Coventry and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coventry City and Manchester United face off in a scintillating FA Cup semi-final tie with the underdogs vying to continue their iconic tale against one of English football's biggest heavyweights.

Coventry City's journey to the FA Cup semi-final has been nothing short of a miracle with the Championship outfit weaving themselves a fairytale in England's oldest football competition. The Sky Blues miraculously turned around the scoreline against Wolves in injury-time scoring two late goals to seal a ticket to Wembley as the underdogs look to continue their fairytale.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have been heavily hampered by their massive inconsistencies this term with the side entering the contest on the back of successive draws in the Premier League. The Red Devils did breeze past Liverpool in a seven-goal thriller at Old Trafford but the Dutch manager would be wary of any casual approach against Coventry with the latter possessing all the qualities to cut their FA Cup journey short.

Coventry vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 am EST Venue: Wembley Stadium

Coventry City and Manchester United lock horns at the Wembley Stadium in England.

The semi-final is scheduled to take place on April 21, 2024, with the two sides slated to kick-start the clash at 10:30 am EST in the US.

How to watch Coventry vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The semi-final encounter between Coventry City and Manchester United will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Coventry team news

Japanese winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto will be sidelined for the clash against Manchester United with the seven-goal man ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Jamie Allen will be another absentee for Mark Robins' men with the 28-year-old recovering from a calf strain.

The biggest miss for the Sky Blues would be the absence of Jamaican midfielder Kasey Palmer who is the fulcrum of his side. Palmer was handed a yellow card during Coventry's visit to the Molineux suspending him for the semi-final clash at Wembley.

Matty Godden was an unused substitute in Coventry's clash against Birmingham over the weekend as the English forward returned to the side after missing the previous three games due to a niggle in his calf.

Ellis Simms and Haji Wright will partner up at the tip of the lineup for Robins' side with the former scoring a scintillating brace and the latter thundering in the winner in their side's turnaround against Wolves.

Coventry City predicted XI: Collins; Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Kitching; Eccles, Kelly, Torp, Bidwell, Palmer; Simms, Wright.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Collins, Moore Defenders: Van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Binks, Thomas, Bidwell, Kitching Midfielders: Sakamoto, O'Hare, Palmer, Sheaf, Torp, Dasilva, Eccles, Allen, Kelly, Andrews Forwards: Wright, Simms, Godden, Tavares

Manchester United team news

Erik ten Hag's side have been plagued with injury this season with the former Ajax manager not really spoilt for choices when choosing a strong eleven to piece together at Wembley.

Luke Shaw (muscle), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Raphael Varane (muscle), Victor Lindelof (thigh), Anthony Martial (groin), and Lisandro Martinez (calf) are all confined to the treatment room.

Jonny Evans' muscle injury is tipped to be assessed closer to kick-off while Harry Maguire is available for selection despite his injury issue in the first-half against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Scott McTominay would be pushing to feature in Manchester United's engine room alongside English prodigy Kobie Mainoo despite the former missing the encounter against the Cherries.

Brazilian winger Antony will be deployed on the flank alongside his South American teammate Alejandro Garnacho featuring on the opposite wing with Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund spearheading the forward battery.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Amad Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Sept 2007 Manchester United 0-2 Coventry City League Cup 14 Apr 2001 Manchester United 4-2 Coventry City Premier League 04 Nov 2000 Coventry City 1-2 Manchester United Premier League 05 Feb 2000 Manchester United 3-2 Coventry City Premier League 25 Aug 1999 Coventry City 1-2 Manchester United Premier League

