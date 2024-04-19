Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club Universidad Nacional and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM host Liga MX Clausura leaders Club America in an intriguing clash at the Olimpico Universitario on Saturday.

Pumas UNAM will be vying to wrap up the Liga MX Clausura phase with two victories having won their previous two games in the league. The side defeated Mazatlan 4-0 and followed up the astounding outing with a crucial 1-0 victory against Leon as they look to continue this winning spree.

Club America, on the other hand, are seeded at the summit of the Liga MX standings having accumulated 32 points from 15 games. The heavyweights have three wins and two draws in their previous five clashes as they look to finish the Clausura phase at the pinnacle.

Pumas UNAM vs CF America kick-off time

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT Venue: Olimpico Universitario

Pumas UNAM and CF America lock horns at the Olimpico Universitario on April 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX encounter will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Marquee forward Rogelio Funes Mori fractured a rib ruling him out of the clash against the league leaders. Funes Mori will be joined by the trio of Jesus Rivas (ankle), José Galindo (knee), and Jesus Molina (knock) with all of them healing from their respective injury problems.

Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Gonzalez; Monroy, Magallan, Natan, Bennevendo; Rivas, Caicedo, Huerta; Salvio, Lopez, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: González, Paul, Alcala Defenders: Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Galindo Midfielders: Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, Suárez, Caicedo, Rivas, Trigos, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón, Caseres Forwards: Martínez, Ávila, Rey Castellanos

CF America team news

Club America are currently in the pole position to win Liga MX for the second time running as they have the perfect opportunity to capture the biggest piece of silverware in Mexican football.

Julian Quinones has scored six goals this season alongside Alex Zendejas who has also scored six goals in his previous seven games.

The injury concerns for Club America include Illian Hernandez who picked up a thigh injury while Emilio Lara is out with a knee concern.

CF America predicted XI: L. Malagon; K. Alvarez, I. Lichnovsky, S. Caceres, C. Calderon; R. Sanchez, J. Dos Santos, D. Valdes; J. Quiñones, A. Zendejas, H. Martín

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 1 Oct 2023 CF America 1-0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX Apertura 23 Apr 2023 CF America 1-1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura 24 Dec 2022 CF America 0-2 Pumas UNAM Copa por Mexico 14 Aug 2022 Pumas UNAM 0-3 CF America Liga MX Apertura 27 Feb 2022 Pumas UNAM 0-0 CF America Liga MX Clausura

