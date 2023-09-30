Clermont vs PSG: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Clermont and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG square-off against Clermont Foot at the Stade Gabriel Montpied with the former looking to reach the top of the table while the latter would be looking to garner some points as they sit at the foot of Ligue 1.

Clermont Foot have had a shambolic French campaign thus far with just one draw and five losses in their opening six fixtures.

The French side sits in the drop zone with the likes of Lens and Lyon above them. No team in Ligue 1 have conceded more goals than Clermont this season(12) while only 17th-placed Lyon have scored less than Clermont's tally of five goals. With French heavyweights PSG making a visit, things could turn from bad to worse for Les Lanciers.

PSG have had a scintillating start to life under new manager Luis Enrique domestically and in Europe. Despite being third in the Ligue 1 table, the Parisians have all the arsenal in their ranks to overtake the likes of Nice and Brest in the upcoming fixtures to sit at the pinnacle of the French league.

The French heavyweights have also shown glimpses of promise despite Kylian Mbappe not being present in the starting eleven with the likes of Goncalo Romas, Randal Kolo-Muani, and Ousmane Dembele stepping up for Enrique's men. The fixture against Clermont Foot could turn out to be a routine victory for PSG as they would also be focussed on their UCL fixture against Newcastle United in midweek.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Clermont vs PSG kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT Venue: Stade Gabriel Montpied

PSG will travel to the Stade Gabriel Montpied to face Clermont Foot with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT.

How to watch Clermont vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Sling TV in the United States.

Team news & squads

Clermont team news

Brazilian defender Neto Borges could miss the clash against PSG after the left-back failed to feature in his side's defeat against Le Havre after continuously starting on five occasions.

Another absentee for Clermont is Serbian forward Komnen Andric who is injured for the home side.

Clermont Foot Predicted XI: Diaw; Seidu, Pelmard, Caufriez; Konate, Gonalons, Magnin, Gastien, Allevinha; Nicholson, Cham.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diaw, N'Diaye, Borne Defenders: Seidu, Pelmard, Caufriez, Konate, Ogier, Armougom, Zeffane Midfielders: Magnin, Gonalons, Gastien, Keita, Allevinah, Cham, Maurer Forwards: Rashani, Bela, Boutobba, Nicholson, Kyei

PSG team news

PSG fans' heartbeat might have skipped a beat after their star striker Kylian Mbappe hobbled off the pitch in the first half in their side's 4-0 routing of Marseille. Despite manager Luis Enrique claiming that the 2018 World Cup winner 'is fine', Mbappe could start on the bench as a precaution to avoid any injury concerns.

The Parisians would miss the likes of Marco Asensio, Sergio Rico, Nuno Mendes, and Presnel Kimpembe who are all ruled out due to their respective injuries.

Mbappe's absence could give Portuguese international Goncalo Ramos a rare start in Enrique's lineup with Kolo-Muani and Dembele supporting the winger.

PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Hakimi, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Barcola; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Ramos.





Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Lettelier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, Ndour, Lee, E. Mbappe Forwards: Dembele, Barcola, K. Mbappe, Kolo-Muani, Ramos, Ekitike

Head-to-Head Record

Clermont Foot managed to produce an upset in the last fixture between the two sides but PSG have thrashed their opposition on three several occasions.

Date Match Competition 4 June 2023 PSG 2-3 Clermont Ligue 1 7 August 2022 Clermont 0-5 PSG Ligue 1 10 April 2022 Clermont 1-6 PSG Ligue 1 11 September 2021 PSG 4-0 Clermont Ligue 1

