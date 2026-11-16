How to watch Chile vs Colombia with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Friendlies - Game Week 1 17 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Chile and Colombia meet again in international friendly action, with the two South American sides set to renew a rivalry that has been decidedly one-sided in recent years.

Chile come into this fixture in poor form. Ricardo Gareca's side have lost three of their last five matches, and they were beaten by this same Colombia team just days ago, falling to a 1-0 defeat.

Colombia, by contrast, have been the stronger side across recent meetings. They arrive having won their last two matches, including that narrow victory over Chile, and will carry confidence into this rematch.

The head-to-head record underlines the gap between these sides at present. Colombia have dominated recent encounters, including a 4-0 demolition of Chile in World Cup qualification back in October 2024.

Chile will be looking for a response after that heavy defeat, but they face a Colombia side that has shown defensive solidity and attacking threat in equal measure across recent games.

For all the details on how to watch Chile vs Colombia, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on below.

Team news & squads