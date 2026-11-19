Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints kick-off time

The Chicago Bears host the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois) during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 22 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

The rested NFC North joint-leading Bears (7-2) look to extend their four-game winning streak following their bye week, against a struggling Saints squad (3-6) fighting to keep their slim NFC South playoff hopes alive.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints Team News

Chicago Bears Team News

Offensive Reinforcements : Wide receiver Luther Burden III has cleared concussion protocol and was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report. Running back Kyle Monangai (toe) is also on track to return after missing the last five games, earning a full practice estimation to boost a ground game led by D'Andre Swift.

: Wide receiver Luther Burden III has cleared concussion protocol and was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report. Running back Kyle Monangai (toe) is also on track to return after missing the last five games, earning a full practice estimation to boost a ground game led by D'Andre Swift. Quarterback Focus : Caleb Williams returns to action looking to bounce back after throwing four interceptions in Chicago's narrow 27-24 Week 9 victory over Tampa Bay.

: Caleb Williams returns to action looking to bounce back after throwing four interceptions in Chicago's narrow 27-24 Week 9 victory over Tampa Bay. Defensive Injuries & Roster: Trade deadline acquisition Jeffery Simmons (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. Cornerback Kyler Gordon (shoulder) is considered day-to-day after being listed as a non-participant (DNP) on the estimated report, while defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo is not expected to return from injured reserve this week.

New Orleans Saints Team News

Offensive Line Crisis : The Saints' Wednesday injury report featured 10 players, including major concerns along the offensive line. Starting center Erik McCoy (biceps), starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee), and backup tackle Asim Richards (knee) all missed practice.

: The Saints' Wednesday injury report featured 10 players, including major concerns along the offensive line. Starting center Erik McCoy (biceps), starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee), and backup tackle Asim Richards (knee) all missed practice. Skill Position Updates : Running back Alvin Kamara sat out Wednesday for routine rest. Rookie running back CJ Donaldson (shoulder) returned to full practice after missing recent games, while rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest) was limited.

: Running back Alvin Kamara sat out Wednesday for routine rest. Rookie running back CJ Donaldson (shoulder) returned to full practice after missing recent games, while rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest) was limited. Defensive Absences: Starting cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (concussion) and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. Veteran safety Justin Reid also missed practice due to a personal matter, and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (thigh) was limited.

Chicago Bears CHI Form New Orleans Saints NO CHI CHI NO NO All Games All Games Chicago Bears CHI 27 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB W Seattle Seahawks SEA 17 34 Chicago Bears CHI W Chicago Bears CHI 30 24 New England Patriots NE W Atlanta Falcons ATL 23 31 Chicago Bears CHI W Green Bay Packers GB 31 7 Chicago Bears CHI L Matches played 5 Points scored 129 All Games All Games New Orleans Saints NO 17 20 Carolina Panthers CAR L New Orleans Saints NO 23 22 Cleveland Browns CLE W New Orleans Saints NO 10 16 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT L New York Giants NYG 27 34 New Orleans Saints NO W New Orleans Saints NO 13 23 Minnesota Vikings MIN L Matches played 5 Points scored 97

Head to Head Draw 1 0 4 NFL Chicago Bears CHI 26 New Orleans Saints NO 14 FT NFL New Orleans Saints NO 24 Chicago Bears CHI 17 FT NFL New Orleans Saints NO 21 Chicago Bears CHI 9 FT NFL Chicago Bears CHI 23 New Orleans Saints NO 26 FT NFL Chicago Bears CHI 25 New Orleans Saints NO 36 FT 100 Points scored 121

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks