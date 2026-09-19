Watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois) in a highly anticipated NFC North divisional clash, during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Team News

Both NFC North rivals are coming off high-flying, explosive Week 1 victories, setting up an immense early-season battle for divisional control.

Chicago Bears Team News

The Bears' powerhouse offense, orchestrated by second-year head coach Ben Johnson, exploded for 59 points in Week 1 against the Panthers. However, they are nursing key backfield injuries heading into Sunday.

D'Andre Swift (RB) & Kyle Monangai (RB) : Both of Chicago's dynamic running backs are Questionable but tracking toward playing. They were held to limited participation in practices on Wednesday and Thursday due to ankle/knee (Swift) and hamstring (Monangai) issues. This backfield combined for nearly 300 yards in Week 1, making their health critical against Brian Flores' defense.

Darnell Wright (RT) : After missing Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury, Wright was upgraded to Limited on Thursday. He is crucial for protecting Caleb Williams against Minnesota's blitz-heavy scheme.

Tyson Bagent (QB) : Fully cleared and removed from the injury report after missing Week 1 with a back issue.

Other Limited Trackers : Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (shoulder), cornerback Malik Muhammad (ankle), and safety Xavier Woods (groin) remain limited but have a strong chance to play.

Minnesota Vikings Team News

Minnesota completed a stunning 29-unanswered-point comeback against Green Bay in Week 1 but face substantial injury cloudiness at vital positions.

Kyler Murray (QB) : Murray spent the week in concussion protocol. He has logged consecutive limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday. While team updates indicate he is progressing well and "has a chance to play," veteran backup Carson Wentz takes first-team reps if Murray isn't cleared. (Note: Wentz is historically 4-0 career against Chicago).

Brian O'Neill (RT) : A major concern for Minnesota's front line. O'Neill suffered a setback, popping up as a Did Not Participate (DNP) on Thursday with a knee injury after being limited on Wednesday.

Jordan Mason (RB) : Officially placed on Short-Term Injured Reserve (IR) with a thumb injury. Demond Claiborne is expected to inherit an increased workload in the backfield.

Blake Cashman (LB) & Andrew Van Ginkel (OLB) : Cashman (wrist) upgraded to a full practice on Thursday, while edge-rusher Van Ginkel (chest) remains limited but is on track.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks