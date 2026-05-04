Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at May 4, 2026, 10:00 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest in the United States are listed below. English-language coverage is available on USA Network, with Spanish-language viewers able to follow the action on UNIVERSO. Cord-cutters can access USA Network through DirecTV Stream or Sling TV without a traditional cable subscription.

Chelsea host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, albeit for very different reasons.

The Blues are enduring one of the more turbulent periods in recent memory. Three consecutive Premier League defeats — to Manchester City, Manchester United, and Brighton — have left the club's top-four ambitions hanging by a thread. Off the pitch, the situation is no less unsettled. Liam Rosenior has departed as head coach, and Chelsea have been in talks with Andoni Iraola's representatives as they search for a permanent successor.

The uncertainty extends deeper into the squad. Enzo Fernandez was disciplined by the club after hinting at a move to Real Madrid, and questions continue to swirl around Cole Palmer, with former Blues player Joe Cole among those weighing in on what a potential summer departure might depend on. It is not the ideal backdrop for a home fixture with European implications.

Nottingham Forest arrive in west London in a far more settled state. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have won three of their last five matches, including a commanding 5-0 victory at Sunderland and a 4-1 win over Burnley. Their Europa League campaign has added to the workload, but Forest have handled the dual demands with composure.

For Forest, this trip to Stamford Bridge is a chance to consolidate a position that keeps them in the conversation for European football next season. They arrive with momentum and a clear sense of identity — two things Chelsea are currently searching for.

With the table tighter than either club would like, every point matters. Read on for all the information you need on how to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Chelsea head into this fixture without several first-team players. Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Reece James, Filip Joergensen, and Estevao are all listed as injured and will not be available for selection. No suspensions are currently recorded, and no confirmed projected XI has been released ahead of kick-off.

Nottingham Forest also carry a significant injury list. Murillo, Willy Boly, Jota Cunha, John Victor, Nicolo Savona, and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all absent through injury. No suspensions apply, and no confirmed projected XI has been provided. Further updates on both squads are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Chelsea have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Leeds, though their Premier League form tells a starker story: defeats to Brighton (3-0), Manchester United (1-0), and Manchester City (3-0) have followed a 7-0 FA Cup rout of Port Vale. Across those five games, Chelsea have scored nine goals but conceded seven, with all three league defeats coming without reply at the other end.

Nottingham Forest have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five. Their latest result was a dominant 5-0 away win at Sunderland, and they followed that with a 4-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League. Their Europa League involvement produced back-to-back draws against FC Porto — 1-1 on both occasions — before a 1-0 win in the second leg. Forest have scored 12 goals across those five fixtures and conceded just three, reflecting a side in strong form heading into this game.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2025, when Nottingham Forest hosted Chelsea at the City Ground and lost 3-0 in the Premier League. Chelsea have won three of the last five encounters, with Forest claiming one victory — a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in September 2023. The remaining match ended 1-1, also at Stamford Bridge, in October 2024. Chelsea have scored ten goals across these five fixtures, with Forest managing six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea currently sit in eighth place while Nottingham Forest are in 16th. The gap between the sides reflects contrasting pressures — Chelsea chasing a return to European competition, Forest focused on securing their top-flight status.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: