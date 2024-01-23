Chelsea vs Middlesbrough: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

How to watch the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea look to turn around their fortunes in the EFL Cup as they face a resilient Middlesbrough side who enter the contest leading by a goal.

Chelsea have finally started finding their groove under Mauricio Pochettino as they are on a winning streak of three successive games in the Premier League and would be looking to change the scoreline in the EFL Cup to secure a ticket to the final.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, defied all odds by beating Chelsea in the first leg and now they face another daunting task of holding up the Blues' forward battery at Stamford Bridge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Date: January 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The illustrious Stamford Bridge will host the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final tie between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on January 23, 2024. The encounter will kick off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The EFL Cup clash between Chelsea and Middlesbrough will be available to watch on ESPN+ with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

The Blues have a long catalogue of players currently on the sidelines including the likes of Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Robert Sanchez and Lesley Ugochukwu who are all nursing their respective injuries.

Summer signing Nicolas Jackson is currently at the AFCON 2023 playing for Senegal ruling the forward out of the fixture while Noni Madueke could replace Albanian forward Armando Broja in the starting eleven that featured in the victory against Fulham in the league.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, T Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Sterling; Palmer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James Midfielders: Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington

Middlesbrough team news

Riley McGree and Sam Silvera are on international duty with Australia at the AFC Asian Cup while Seny Dieng misses out as he's representing Senegal at the CAF AFCON 2023.

Michael Carrick's squad list will miss Alex Bangura, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Tom Smith, and Darragh Lenihan with the four players currently confined to the treatment room.

Middlesbrough predicted XI: Glover; Ayling, Fry, Clarke, Engel; Barlaser, Howson; Hackney, Rogers, Azaz; Forss



Position Players Goalkeepers: Glover, J. Jones Defenders: Fry, Clarke, Van den Berg, Bangura, Engel, Coulson, Dijksteel Midfielders: Barlaser, Howson, Greenwood, I. Jones Forwards: Coburn, Rogers, Gilbert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10 Jan 2024 Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea EFL Cup 19 Mar 2022 Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea FA Cup 9 May 2017 Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough Premier League 20 Nov 2016 Middlesbrough 0-1 Chelsea Premier League 28 Feb 2013 Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea FA Cup

Useful links