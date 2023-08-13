How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Mauricio Pochettino era at Chelsea is set to begin with a mouthwatering Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Argentine manager oversaw his side's preparations as the Blues pipped Wrexham to the Florida Cup and remained unbeaten in the pre-season that ended with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

A top-four finish will be of paramount importance for both sides this season with Chelsea failing to book a European spot altogether last term, while Liverpool are set to partake in the Europa League in the current campaign and they will be looking win Uefa's secondary club tournament.

The Reds' pre-season mainly involved of friendlies against German opponents, wherein they lost 3-4 to Bayern Munich before concluding with a 3-1 win over Darmstadt.

Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am EDT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool is scheduled for August 13, 2023, at the Stamford Bridge football stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream online through Peacock in the US. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea begin the season with a double injury blow as Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku are set to be sidelined with knee injuries for at least a couple of months.

Meanwhile, the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Armando Broja have returned to training after missing the pre-season games.

Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill will see competition from Axel Disasi at center-back, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell expected to fill up the full-back positions, and one of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Robert Sanchez should start in goal.

Among the midfield options, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher and Carney Chukwuemeka are expected to start behind Nicolas Jackson, with Raheem Sterling and Mykhaylo Mudryk on the flanks.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; James, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher; Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Kepa, Bettinelli Defenders: Badiashile, Colwill, Disasi, Chalobah, Sarr, Silva, Cucurella, Chilwell, Maatsen, James, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Santos, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Sterling, Mudryk, Hudson-Odoi, Madueke, Ziyech Forwards: Lukaku, Jackson, Broja

Liverpool team news

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic continue on their road to recovery from a hip and adductor injury, respectively.

The trio of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson would make for the core of the backline when Trent Alexander-Arnold doubles up as an attacker from full-back under Klopp's system of play.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are set for their competitive club debuts with either Curtis Jones or Harvey Elliott to complete the midfield.

It will be a battle for a starting berth between the likes of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota up front, but Mohamed Salah should be part of the front three.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

There hasn't been a winner in regulation time in the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions. The last time there was a winner during regulation time, was when Chelsea defeated Liverpool 1-0 in a Premier League tie at Anfield on March 5, 2021.

Date Match Competition Apr 4, 2023 Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool Premier League Jan 1, 2023 Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea Premier League May 14, 2022 Chelsea 0-0 (5-6 pen.) Liverpool FA Cup Feb 27, 2022 Chelsea 0-0 (10-11 pen.) Liverpool Carabao Cup Jan 2, 2022 Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool Premier League

