Chelsea vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chelsea and Leicester City square off in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with the Blues vying for revenge for their 2021 heartbreak against the Foxes in the finals.
Chelsea dumped Leeds United out of the 5th Round of the FA Cup in a five-goal thriller at the Stamford Bridge. The Blues defeated Newcastle in their previous PL outing as they look to replicate their heroics once again.
EFL Championship leaders Leicester City continue their hunt for the prestigious FA Cup trophy as they face a familiar opposition. The Foxes defeated the Blues at Wembley in 2021 and they'll be aiming to repeat their fairytale once again.
Chelsea vs Leicester City kick-off time
|Date:
|March 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:45 am ET / 5:45 am PT
|Venue:
|Stamford Bridge
Chelsea and Leicester City lock horns at the illustrious Stamford Bridge on March 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:45 am ET / 5:45 am PT in the US.
How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams
The FA Cup encounter between Chelsea and Leicester City will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Chelsea team news
Mauricio Pochettino's long list of injury-absentees includes all of Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Levi Colwill (toe), Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Christopher Nkunku (thigh).
Ben Chilwell has reportedly returned from international duty due to a knee concern but the defender is available to feature against his former side with the injury considered not serious as predicted.
Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez is sidelined with his suspension on account of multiple yellow cards while Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei is absent after featuring for Leicester in the FA Cup this season.
Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Mudryk, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom
|Defenders:
|Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Chilwell, Gusto
|Midfielders:
|Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei
|Forwards:
|Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards
Leicester City team news
Ricardo Pereira and Dennis Praet have both suffered hamstring injuries since the Foxes' victory against Bournemouth in the previous round making them unavailable until the next round of the competition if the visitors go through.
The Foxes also have Kasey McAteer and Jamie Vardy confined to the treatment room with their respective injuries.
Leicester City predicted XI: Hermansen; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Dewsbury-Hall, Winks; Fatawu, Akgun, Mavididi; Daka
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk
|Defenders:
|Faes, Doyle, Souttar, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin
|Midfielders:
|Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, McAteer
|Forwards:
|Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|11 Mar 2023
|Leicester 1-3 Chelsea
|Premier League
|27 Aug 2022
|Chelsea 2-1 Leicester
|Premier League
|20 May 2022
|Chelsea 1-1 Leicester
|Premier League
|20 Nov 2021
|Leicester 0-3 Chelsea
|Premier League
|19 May 2021
|Chelsea 2-1 Leicester
|Premier League