Today's game between CD Guadalajara Chivas and Toluca will kick-off at Apr 24, 2026, 9:06 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for CD Guadalajara Chivas vs Toluca in the United States are listed below. The match is available on FOX Deportes and Telemundo, with streaming options through Fubo and Fox One.

CD Guadalajara Chivas host Toluca in a Liga MX Femenil fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the standings remain tight at the top of the table.

Chivas come into this match on a run that has seen them struggle to close out games. Four of their last five results have ended level, suggesting a side that is difficult to beat but equally finding it hard to win.

Toluca arrive in contrasting form. They have been involved in high-scoring encounters and picked up back-to-back wins before a heavy defeat to Cruz Azul raised questions about their defensive consistency.

Both clubs sit within touching distance of each other in the Clausura standings, which makes the three points here particularly valuable for either side pushing for a stronger position.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga MX Femenil match live, read on.

How to watch CD Guadalajara Chivas vs Toluca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for CD Guadalajara Chivas ahead of this fixture. No projected XI has been released at this stage.

Toluca have also not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of the match. Further updates on both squads will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Chivas have drawn four of their last five Liga MX Femenil matches, winning only once during that period. Their sole victory came against Mazatlan FC by a single goal, and their most recent outing ended 1-1 against FC Juarez. Across the five matches they have scored five goals and conceded four, showing a defensively compact but often stifled attack. The run of consecutive draws points to a side that is hard to break down but has been unable to find a winning edge.

Toluca's recent form tells a more volatile story. They have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches, scoring 10 goals in that stretch while conceding nine. A 5-1 win over Necaxa demonstrated their attacking threat, but a 4-0 defeat to Cruz Azul exposed a vulnerability at the back. Their most recent match ended in that heavy loss, which will give Chivas reason for confidence going into this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2025, when Chivas won 2-0 away at Toluca in the Liga MX Femenil. Days earlier, the reverse fixture at Chivas had ended 2-2. Across the last five meetings, Chivas hold the stronger record, with two wins to Toluca's two, and one draw, though Toluca have shown they are capable of winning on their own ground, as a 2-1 home victory in August 2025 confirmed.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Chivas sit fifth and Toluca are sixth, separated by a narrow margin that makes this a direct contest between two sides chasing the same ground.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Guadalajara Chivas vs Toluca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: