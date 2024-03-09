Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Cardiff City and Ipswich Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town aim to go level on points with Championship leaders Leicester as they travel to the Welsh capital to face another high-flying side in Cardiff City.

Cardiff City garnered their third win on the trot as they managed a narrow 1-0 victory against Huddersfield midweek. The Bluebirds would be vying to continue this form and hand Ipswich a massive blow in the latter's hunt for silverware.

Ipswich Town are on a scintillating streak of six victories on the bounce as they continued their sublime form in a five-goal thriller against Bristol as they beat the Robins 3-2.

Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town kick-off time

Date: March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

How to watch Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship clash between Cardiff City and Ipswich Town will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Cardiff City team news

The home side needed inspiration from Senegalese forward Famara Diedhiou and the striker's first-half goal could be enough to keep him in the eleven.

Jak Alnwick continues his stint in the medical room owing to a knock as USMNT international Ethan Horvath will guard the Bluebird's goal against Ipswich.

Former Gunners' graduate Mark McGuinness is the other injury concern with the defender yet to heal from his hamstring problem.

Cardiff City predicted XI: Horvath; Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Wilson-Esbrand; Siopis, Ralls; Bowler, Turnbull, Colwill; Diedhiou

Position Players Goalkeepers: Runarsson, Alnwick Defenders: McGuiness, Panzo, Goutas, Collins, Ng, Romeo, Daley-Campbell Midfielders: Siopis, Wintle, Rinomhota, Ralls, Adams, Colwill, Sawyers, Evans, Bowler Forwards: Grant, Robinson, Ugbo, Etete, Meite, Tanner, Diedhiou

Ipswich Town team news

Kieran McKenna will be reluctant to start the same eleven that featured against Bristol City with Ipswich picking their sixth consecutive victory midweek.

The injuries for Ipswich Town include Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams who has a leg injury alongside Saint Lucian defender Janoi Donacien who has a niggle in his groin.

In attack, the Tractor Boys will miss the duo of Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst with the former picking up a muscle injury and the latter healing from a hamstring knock.

Conor Chaplin scored his 12th goal of the campaign against the Robins as he continued his sublime goalscoring form.

Ipswich Town predicted XI: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Harness; Moore

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walton, Hladky, Slicker Defenders: Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson, Williams, Davis, Clarke, Donacien Midfielders: Travis, Ball, Taylor, Morsy, Luongo, Humphreys, Sarmiento, Hutchinson, Burns, Harness Forwards: Chaplin, Moore, Al-Hamadi, Jackson, Broadhead, Aluko

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2 Sept 2023 Ipswich Town 3-2 Cardiff City Championship 22 Feb 2018 Ipswich Town 0-1 Cardiff City Championship 1 Nov 2017 Cardiff City 3-1 Ipswich Town Championship 18 Mar 2017 Cardiff City 3-1 Ipswich Town Championship 10 Dec 2016 Ipswich Town 1-1 Cardiff City Championship

