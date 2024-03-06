Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Cardiff City look to pile more misery on a relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town when the two sides meet in the Championship at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff City are currently hovering around the middle of the Championship table as they have managed back-to-back victories in the league. The side defeated rivals Bristol City last week and they'll be vying to make it three wins on the bounce against Huddersfield.

Their opponents, on the other hand, are currently fourth last on the table as three teams are tied on points at the bottom of the table. The victory against Watford and a stalemate against Leeds United will surely give the Terriers massive confidence heading into the clash.

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town kick-off time

Date: March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City and Huddersfield will square off at the Cardiff City Stadium on March 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET in the US.

How to watch Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town will not be available to watch live in the US. However, live updates can be accessed on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Cardiff City team news

The Blueberries have just two injury concerns and they'll be vying to stick with the same eleven that featured against Bristol City at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

Young defender Mark McGuinness is missing out from the heart of the defence while Jak Alnwick is missing due to an injury.

Alnwick's absence could mean American international Ethan Horvath would be vying to continue between the sticks for the home side.

Cardiff City predicted XI: Horvath; Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Wilson-Esbrand; Siopis, Ralls; Bowler, Turnbull, Colwill; Etete

Position Players Goalkeepers: Runarsson, Alnwick Defenders: McGuiness, Panzo, Goutas, Collins, Ng, Romeo, Daley-Campbell Midfielders: Siopis, Wintle, Rinomhota, Ralls, Adams, Colwill, Sawyers, Evans, Bowler Forwards: Grant, Robinson, Ugbo, Etete, Meite, Tanner

Huddersfield Town team news

The visitors will be without midfielder Jonathan Hogg as the English midfielder was handed two yellow cards resulting in a shambolic red card for the player.

Yuta Nakayama is nursing a knee injury, Rhys Healey is out with a groin injury, Radinio Balker has a muscle issue, while the duo of Oliver Turton and Josh Ruffels are in the medical room due to an ACL problem and groin injury, respectively for the Terriers.

Huddersfield Town predicted XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Lees; Thomas, Matos, Wiles, Rudoni, Spencer; Burgzorg, Ward

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholls, Chapman Defenders: Pearson, Nakayama, Balker, Lees, Jackson, Edwards, Spencer Midfielders: Hogg, Rudoni, Wiles, Kasumu, Diarra, Matos, Koroma, Thomas Forwards: Radulovic, Phillips, Jones

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 Oct 2023 Huddersfield Town 0-4 Cardiff City Championship 30 Apr 2023 Cardiff City 1-2 Huddersfield Town Championship 17 Sept 2022 Huddersfield Town 1-0 Cardiff City Championship 24 Feb 2022 Huddersfield Town 2-1 Cardiff City Championship 6 Nov 2021 Cardiff City 2-1 Huddersfield Town Championship

