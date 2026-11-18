Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins kick-off time
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York) in an all AFC East clash, during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 22 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.
The AFC-leading Bills (8–1) take on an injury-hit Dolphins (1–8) squad, who will be led by backup quarterback Kyle McCord. Miami may have lost three games on the spin since claiming their only win of the season against the Jets, but they were competitive in all those encounters, losing by a combined total of just 17pts.
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins
Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.
To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Team News
Buffalo Bills Team News
Buffalo held a Wednesday walk-through to begin preparations under first-year head coach Joe Brady, focusing on avoiding a 'trap game' before a tough Thanksgiving night clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Secondary Concerns: Starting cornerback Christian Benford (wrist) and slot cornerback Dee Alford (concussion) both exited Week 10 against the Jets early. If Benford cannot go, Buffalo is prepared to lean on veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White.
- Roster & IR Updates: Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee) is returning to the 53-man roster after missing time. Meanwhile, Buffalo placed guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams on season-ending Injured Reserve, released guard Nick Broeker, and signed defensive back Te'Cory Couch to the practice squad. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer remains on IR with a hamstring injury until at least December 6.
- Offensive Line & Linebackers: Starting right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) played nearly every snap in Week 10 despite entering the weekend doubtful. Right guard O'Cyrus Torrence missed Wednesday's session for personal reasons, while linebacker Dorian Williams (calf) is being monitored after leaving the Jets game late.
- Recent Form: Buffalo's defense has not allowed a touchdown in two straight games. Offensively, quarterback Josh Allen is looking to jumpstart a passing attack that endured a sluggish first half in Week 10, supported by running back James Cook.
Miami Dolphins Team News
First-year head coach Jeff Hafley is navigating a massive roster rebuild compounded by devastating injuries across every unit.
- Backup Quarterback & Backfield: With starting quarterback Malik Willis and star running back De'Von Achane both on Injured Reserve, rookie quarterback Kyle McCord will make his second career NFL start.
- Decimated Defensive Line: Miami's defensive interior has been wiped out by season-ending injuries to Zach Sieler (biceps), Jordan Phillips (biceps), and Zeek Biggers (knee). Rookies and young linemen like Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper Jr. will carry heavy workloads.
- Wednesday Practice Report: The Dolphins listed 11 players on their Wednesday injury report. Center Aaron Brewer (concussion) remains in protocol and did not practice, leaving Andrew Meyer (neck, limited) in line to start again. Safety Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder/groin), wide receiver Jared Wayne (quad), punter Bradley Pinion (groin), and cornerback Jaylin Simpson (knee) also sat out.
- Rookie Wideouts: Wide receivers Chris Bell (knee) and Caleb Douglas (shoulder, non-contact jersey) were limited participants on Wednesday, though Douglas expects to play on Sunday.
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Paramount+
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FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks