Bristol City vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton look to bridge the gap at the summit of the EFL Championship as they visit the Ashton Gate Stadium to face 13th-placed Bristol City.

Bristol City ended their shambolic run of form with a crucial victory against Middlesbrough as they managed their first victory in five games. A win against the high-flying Saints could see them displace three teams above them and revive their campaign.

Southampton are on a scintillating run of four victories on the trot and would be looking to extend this streak as they would want to reduce the gap at the pinnacle to seven points.

Bristol City vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: February 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City and Southampton will square off at the Ashton Gate Stadium on February 13, 2024 with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Bristol City vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship encounter between Bristol City and Southampton will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

The home side will have numerous names on the treatment table with all of Scott Twine, Mark Sykes, Kal Naismith, Rob Atkinson and Ayman Benarous nursing injuries.

Bristol could stick to the same eleven that won the contest against Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough with Jason Knight vying for another start after a thundering goal against the Boro.

Bristol City predicted XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Pring; Bell, James, Gardner-Hickman, Cornick; Knight, Wells

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Leary, Bajic, Wiles-Richards, Thomas Defenders: Dickie, Vyner, Idehen, Pring, Roberts, Gardner-Hickman, Tanner Midfielders: McCrorie, Taylor-Clarke, Knight, Williams, James, King, Benarous, Murphy, Mehmeti Forwards: Conway, Wells, Cornick, Bell, Yeboah

Southampton team news

The injury list for the visitors includes the trio of Juan Larios, Ross Stewart, and James Bree who are all confined to the treatment due to their respective injuries.

Southampton remain without Joe Aribo who comes off a disappointing loss in the AFCON final as Nigeria suffered a heartbreak against hosts Ivory Coast.

Joe Rothwell bagged a brace for the Saints against Huddersfield with the English midfielder touted to be given a spot in the eleven ahead of Flynn Downes.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Rothwell, S Armstrong; A Armstrong, Adams, Fraser

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Downes, Rothwell, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Sulemana, Edozie, Fraser, Brooks, Amo-Ameyaw Forwards: Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara, Stewart

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Nov 2023 Southampton 1-0 Bristol City Championship 25 Sept 2013 Southampton 2-0 Bristol City League Cup 8 Aug 2012 Bristol City 1-1 Southampton Club Friendlies 31 Dec 2011 Southampton 0-1 Bristol City Championship 26 Nov 2011 Bristol City 2-0 Southampton Championship

