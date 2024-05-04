Brighton vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will look to shake off their wretched streak of results in the Premier League as they face Europe-bound Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton failed to replicate their heroics from the 2022/23 PL campaign as Roberto De Zerbi's men are hovering around the 12th position in the table. Brighton have garnered just two points from their previous five domestic matches as the Seagulls aim to finish the campaign on a high and focus on the next season.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, would be vying to return to winning ways having lost to Olympiacos in the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League midweek. Unai Emery's men need just five points from their remaining three games to secure the last UCL spot even if the fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur win the remainder of their fixtures as Aston Villa aim to wrap up a glittering domestic campaign.

Brighton vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: May 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT Venue: The American Express Community Stadium

How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Brighton and Aston Villa will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo, and USA in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Adam Lallana was the latest addition to the long list of injury-absentees for the Seagulls with the likes of Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (back), and Solly March (knee) already occupying a spot in the treatment room.

Tariq Lamptey (muscle), Jack Hinshelwood (foot), James Milner (thigh), Pervis Estupinan (calf) and Jan Paul van Hecke (thigh) are also reportedly ruled out for the encounter.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck is tipped to return to the XI after being used as a substitute last time out by De Zerbi with the Italian manager handing young prodigy Mark O'Mahony his first Premier League start in the defeat against Bournemouth last week.

Brighton predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Barco; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Buonanotte, Pedro; Welbeck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Barco, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Moder, Gross, Buonanotte, Lallana Forwards: Enciso, Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Aston Villa team news

The Lions have been plagued with numerous injury-concerns as the 2023/24 Premier League season reaches the final stages of action.

The quartet of Emiliano Buendia (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee), Jacob Ramsey (toe), and Boubacar Kamara (knee) are all in the infirmary for Emery's men.

Robin Olsen would continue to guard the goal for Aston Villa with first-choice shot-stopper Emi Martinez picking up an injury against Chelsea.

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans was another casualty from Villa's stalemate against the Blues while Spanish left-back Alex Moreno is yet to return from his calf issue.

Douglas Luiz missed a crucial penalty in the first leg of the semi-final clash in the UECL as the Brazilian international looks to return to normality in the league despite a shambolic outing in Europe.

Ollie Watkins will once again spearhead the forward battery for the visitors with the English superstar scoring 19 goals and bagging 12 assists in the Premier League this season.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Olsen; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Zaniolo, Rogers; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Olsen, Gauci, Martinez Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Sept 2023 Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton Premier League 28 May 2023 Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton Premier League 8 Dec 2022 Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton Club Friendly Games 13 Nov 2022 Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa Premier League 26 Feb 2022 Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League

