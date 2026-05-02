Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and West Ham will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 10:00 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Brentford vs West Ham are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live on USA Network, with streaming alternatives available through DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. Spanish-language coverage is available on UNIVERSO.

Brentford host West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real stakes for both clubs. The Bees sit ninth in the table, while the Hammers arrive in 17th place, deep in the relegation fight.

Brentford come into this match on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, a result that snapped a run of four successive draws in the league. Thomas Frank's side have struggled to find a cutting edge in recent weeks, and their inability to win at home will concern the coaching staff with the season entering its final stretch.

West Ham have shown more urgency. Nuno Espirito Santo's side beat Everton 2-1 last weekend and thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 earlier in the month, results that suggest the Hammers can still produce when the pressure is on. Survival is the only objective now, and they cannot afford to drop points against a side sitting comfortably above them.

The head-to-head record offers West Ham little comfort at the Gtech. Brentford have won three of the last four Premier League meetings between these clubs, including a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium in October 2025. The Hammers' most recent win in this fixture dates back to February 2024, when they ran out 4-2 winners.

For Brentford, the injury list continues to grow. Several first-team players are sidelined, and Frank will be working with a reduced squad as he tries to restore winning form on home turf.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Brentford vs West Ham live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Brentford are without a number of players through injury. Myles Milambo, Fabio Carvalho, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, and Jordan Henderson are all unavailable, and there are no suspensions listed. Caoimhin Kelleher is named in the projected XI between the posts, with Mikkel Damsgaard and Mathias Jensen expected to start in midfield.

West Ham have one confirmed injury, with Lukasz Fabianski sidelined. No suspensions are listed. Mads Hermansen is set to start in goal, with Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville named in the projected XI. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Brentford have taken one win, four draws, and no losses from their last five matches across all competitions — though that single win came against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 2-2 draw that was later corrected in the data. To clarify from the data: Brentford's last five results show one loss, four draws, and zero wins. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on April 27. Earlier in the run, they drew 0-0 with Fulham and 2-2 with Everton. They have scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches.

West Ham's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent match was a 2-1 win over Everton on April 25. They also beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 on April 10, their most convincing performance in the run. Defeats against Leeds in the FA Cup and Aston Villa in the league represent the low points. The Hammers have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup on March 9, 2026, when the sides drew 2-2 at the London Stadium. Before that, West Ham hosted Brentford in the Premier League in October 2025 and lost 2-0, then again in February 2025, going down 1-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brentford have won three, West Ham have won one, and one match has ended level. The Hammers' only victory in that stretch came in February 2024, a 4-2 win at the London Stadium.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit ninth while West Ham are 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs West Ham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: