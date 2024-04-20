This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two relegation-threatened Championship sides face off as Blackburn Rovers welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers can ensure themselves safety with some positive results in their next three games with three points against Sheffield Wednesday of utmost importance. Three shambolic results could see the hosts tumble down the ladder with other games playing a part in their destiny.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, have a rather daunting task ahead of them with the visitors second-last in the Championship standings. Sheffield can go two points away from Blackburn Rovers with a victory on the road otherwise they could be dumped down the English hierarchy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Date:April 21, 2024
Kick-off time:7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT
Venue:Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Ewood Park on April 21, 2024. The kick-off for the two sides is scheduled for 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Blackburn team news

Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari will miss the encounter because of a hamstring problem which would see him return next month.

Ryan Hedges has also picked up a hamstring issue as he's tipped to return with Ayari in May.

Harry Leonard is out for the remainder of the campaign due to a back problem as he's joined by the duo of John Fleck (calf) and Arnor Sigurdsson (ankle) in the medical room.

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI: Pears; Brittain, Hyam, McFadzean, Pickering; Tronstad, Moran; Markanday, Szmodics, Dolan; Gallagher

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Wahlstedt, Pears, Michalski
Defenders:Hyam, Wharton, Koumetio, O'Riordan, Koumetio, McFadzean, Gamble, Pickering, Chrisene, Brittain
Midfielders:Garrett, Ayari, Tronstad, Szmodics, Moran, Gilsenan, Dolan, Hedges
Forwards:Gallagher, Telalovic, Markanday

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Portimonense-loanee Mohamed Diaby is confined to the treatment room because of a leg injury and he'll be ruled out for the fixture.

The visitors will also miss Juan Delgado and Ian Poveda with the former recovering from a hip injury and the latter nursing a hamstring injury.

Ike Ugbo has scored six goals in 15 games for Sheffield Wednesday as the forward will lead the line for his side.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI: Beadle; Valentin, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Johnson; Poveda, Bannan, Vaulks, Musaba; Ugbo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Beadle, Dawson, Charles
Defenders:Bernard, Iorfa, Famewo, Ihiekwe, B. Diaby, Brennan, James, Palmer, Valentin
Midfielders:Vaulks, M. Diaby, Hendrick, Bannan, Johnson, Bakinson
Forwards:Ugbo, Fletcher, Cadamarteri, Smith, Gregory, Wilks, Gassama, Musaba, Poveda

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
2 Dec 2023Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Blackburn RoversChampionship
20 Apr 2021Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Blackburn RoversChampionship
26 Dec 2020Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship
18 Jan 2020Sheffield Wednesday 0-5 Blackburn RoversChampionship
2 Nov 2019 Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Sheffield WednesdayChampionship

Useful links

