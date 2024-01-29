How to watch the FA Cup match between Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham look to continue their fairytale in the FA Cup as they face Championship side Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers have struggled significantly in the Championship with the FA Cup being their solitary hope of silverware this term. The home side dumped Cambridge United 5-2 to earn a spot in the fourth round as they look to continue their winning spree.

Wrexham, on the other hand, defeated Shrewsbury in a narrow 1-0 victory to earn the ticket to the next round of the competition. The Welsh side will now be vying to continue this winning momentum and spring a surprise against a stronger opposition.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date: January 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT Venue: Ewood Park

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers team news

Blackburn will remain without the injured trio of Ryan Hedges, Sam Barnes and John Buckley. The defensive duo of Hayden Carter and Harry Pickering are also sidelined after picking up injuries in their clash against Huddersfield in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI: Wahlstedt; Rankin-Costello, Hyam, S. Wharton; Brittain, Garrett, A. Wharton, Sigurdsson, Chrisene; Szmodics, Leonard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wahlstedt, Pears, Hilton Defenders: Hill, Gamble, Pickering, Brittain, Rankin-Costello Midfielders: Travis, Garrett, A. Wharton, Tronstad, Sigurdsson, Szmodics, Moran, Gilsenan, Bloxham, Dolan, Hedges Forwards: Gallagher, Ennis, Markanday, Telalovic, Leonard

Wrexham team news

The visitors will have all of Steven Fletcher, Andy Cannon and Anthony Forde confined to the treatment room because of their knocks while third round's hero Thomas O'Connor is also sidelined because of a foot injury. William Boyle picked up a nasty red card against Salford City in League Two ruling him out of the visit to Blackburn but on the plus side Jacob Mendy will be available for selection after Gambia were dumped out of the CAF AFCON 2023.

Wrexham predicted XI: Okonkwo; Boyle, O'Connell, Cleworth, Tozer, McClean; Evans, Jones; Lee; Dalby, Mullin



Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Lainton, Howard, Hall Defenders: O’Connor, Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, Butler, McFadzean, Hosannah Midfielders: Evans, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, Cushion, Barnett, Mendy, McClean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinder, Dalby, Fletcher, Bickerstaff

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Mar 1982 Wrexham 1-0 Blackburn Rovers League Division Two 31 Oct 1981 Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wrexham League Division Two 21 Feb 1981 Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Wrexham League Division Two 27 Sept 1980 Wrexham 0-1 Blackburn Rovers League Division Two 10 Mar 1979 Wrexham 2-1 Blackburn Rovers League Division Two

