Barnsley vs Bolton Wanderers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League One playoff semi-final

How to watch the League One match between Barnsley and Bolton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers aim to capture a lead in the first leg of the semi-final tie in the League One Playoffs.

Barnsley face Bolton Wanderers for the second time running having defeated the visitors 2-1 on aggregate last time out. Barnsley failed to leapfrog the final hurdle last season as they look to change their fortunes this time out.

Bolton Wanderers, on the other hand, have the perfect opportunity to avenge their semi-final defeat from last season. The visitors have two wins and three draws in their previous five domestic outings as they look to continue this winning momentum.

Barnsley vs Bolton kick-off time

Date: May 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm EST Venue: Oakwell Stadium

Barnsley and Bolton square off at the Oakwell Stadium on May 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:30 pm EST in the US.



How to watch Barnsley vs Bolton online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Barnsley and Bolton will not be available to watch in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Barnsley team news

Former Bolton employee Luca Connell played out the full clash against Northampton and he'll be gearing up to face his ex-side after missing out on the previous three games due to injury.

While Connell will be vying to feature in the eleven, the likes of Donovan Pines, Robbie Cundy, Jon Russell, and Josh Benson are all confined to the treatment room due to their respective knocks.

Devante Cole has scored 18 goals this season alongside his three assists and he'll shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility alongside John McAtee who has thundered 12 goals this season.

Barnsley predicted XI: Roberts; Williams, De Gevigney, Earl; O'Keeffe, Phillips, Connell, Kane, Cadden; McAtee, Cole

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roberts, Killip, Hayton Defenders: De Gevigney, McCarthy, McCart, Cundy, Lopata, Dodgson, Williams, O'Keeffe, Cotter Midfielders: Connell, Styles, Kane, Russell, Phillips, Wolfe, Cadden Forwards: McAtee, Cosgrove, Watters, Jalo, Cole

Bolton team news

Icelandic striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will miss the clash due to his injury as he joins winger Carlos Mendes Gomes in the treatment room.

Brentford-loanee Paris Maghoma missed Bolton's stalemate against Peterborough but he could return to the side against Barnsley.

Barnsley FC's former striker Victor Adeboyejo is doubtful for the encounter having missed the previous nine games due to his injury concern.

Bolton predicted XI: Baxter; Jones, Santos, Toal; Dacres-Cogley, Thomason, Sheehan, Maghoma, Ogbeta; Charles, Collins



Position Players Goalkeepers: Baxter, Coleman Defenders: Jones, Iredale, Almeida Santos, Johnstone, Dacres-Cogley, Forrester, Ogbeta, Toal, Ramsay, Taylor, Ashworth, Matheson Midfielders: Thomason, Sheehan, Morley, Maghoma, Dempsey, Williams Forwards: Mendes Gomes, Bodvarsson, Charles, Nlundulu, Collins, Jerome

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6 Mar 2024 Barnsley 2-2 Bolton L eague One 3 Feb 2024 Bolton 1-1 Barnsley L eague One 20 May 2023 Barnsley 1-0 Bolton L eague One 13 May 2023 B olton 1-1 Barnsley L eague One 2 Jan 2023 B arnsley 0-3 Bolton L eague One

