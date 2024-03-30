Barcelona vs Las Palmas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Las Palmas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Barcelona will look to continue their sublime form in La Liga as they host Las Palmas who are aiming to end their streak of defeats.

The Catalan powerhouses dismantled arch-rivals Atletico Madrid 3-0 in their visit to the Wanda Metropolitano as Xavi's men have found the perfect rhythm just at the business end of the tournament.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are yet to win a contest in their previous five games as they have lost thrice and drawn twice. The visitors are yet to defeat their Spanish opposition in their history as they continue their hopes of stitching history.

Barcelona vs Las Palmas kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

Barcelona will welcome Las Palmas to the Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys on March 30, 2024.

The two sides will kick off the encounter at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas online - TV channels & live streams

The intriguing La Liga encounter will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US. For live updates, fans can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

The Blaugrana have La Masia graduates Gavi and Pedri in the treatment room while Frenkie De Jong is also missing out from the host's injury room due to his injury.

Spanish left-back Alejandro Balde takes up residence in Barcelona's medical room alongside Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo with the duo pulling out of international duty owing to an Achilles problem and muscle issue respectively.

Joao Cancelo would be vying to return to the eleven after missing out on the clash against Atletico Madrid because of concerns over a potential heart problem. The Portuguese defender has shaken off any concerns and will be gearing up to start for the side after playing in his national colours during the break.

The Catalan outfit will bank on Robert Lewandowski and Joao Felix to shoulder the goalscoring responsibility with the duo creating havoc against Los Rojiblancos.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, I Martinez, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Fermin, Gundogan, Roberto; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Balde, Alonso, Cancelo Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal

Las Palmas team news

Las Palmas will remain without Dutch left-back Daley Sinkgraven and Spanish striker Cristian Herrera with the duo nursing injuries.

The visitors have Sandro Ramirez and Munir El Haddadi take the field against their former employees while Julian Araujo will be unavailable to face his former outfit owing to a hamstring knock.

Las Palmas predicted XI: Valles; A Suarez, Coco, Marmol, S Cardona; El Haddadi, Munoz, Perrone, K Rodriguez, Moleiro; Sandro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Escandell, Valles, Killane Defenders: Marmol, Coco, Suarez, Curbelo, Sinkgraven, S. Cardona Midfielders: Perrone, Mfulu, Loiodice, Munoz, I. Gonzalez, Moleiro, Rodriguez, Sinfgraven, Hergoz, F. Gonzalez, Park Forwards: El Haddadi, Kaba, S. Ramirez, B. Ramirez, M. Cardona, Herrera, Pejino, Pau Ferrer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Jan 2024 Las Palmas 1-2 FC Barcelona LaLiga 2 Mar 2018 Las Palmas 1-1 FC Barcelona LaLiga 1 Oct 2017 Barcelona 3-0 Las Palmas LaLiga 14 May 2017 Las Palmas 1-4 FC Barcelona LaLiga 14 Jan 2017 Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas LaLiga

