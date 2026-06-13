World Cup - Grp. D BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Australia and Turkiye will kick-off at Jun 14, 2026, 12:00 AM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Australia vs Turkiye is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Australia and Turkiye open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group D at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, with both sides knowing that three points on matchday one could prove decisive in a group that also includes the United States and Paraguay.

Tony Popovic's Socceroos arrive at this tournament for a sixth consecutive World Cup appearance, blending veteran leadership with a wave of new talent. As many as 17 members of the squad are making their first World Cup appearance, with captain Mat Ryan and Mathew Leckie set to equal the national record by featuring at a fourth consecutive tournament.

Turkiye return to the World Cup after a 24-year absence, having navigated the pressure of the UEFA play-offs to earn their place in North America. Vincenzo Montella has built a technically gifted squad around the creative brilliance of Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, with captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu dictating play from deep.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who scored the decisive goal against Kosovo in the play-off final, leads the attacking line, while Harry Souttar will be tasked with marshalling Australia's physical backline against a Turkiye side built on rapid transitions and high-tempo ball movement.

The tactical contest shapes up as one of genuine intrigue. Popovic favours a structured 3-4-2-1 designed to compress central spaces, while Montella's fluid 4-2-3-1 is built to stretch defences horizontally and exploit pockets of space in behind. The midfield battle between Jackson Irvine and Çalhanoğlu could well determine the outcome.

With the United States looming later in the group stage for both sides, neither can afford to drop points here. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Australia vs Turkiye live.

How to watch Australia vs Turkiye with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Australia head coach Tony Popovic has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the Socceroos. The squad blends experienced figures such as Mat Ryan, Mathew Leckie, Aziz Behich, and Jackson Irvine with a large group of World Cup debutants, including uncapped strikers Cristian Volpato and Tete Yengi among the attacking options.

Turkiye coach Vincenzo Montella has also not released a projected lineup, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the Crescent-Stars. Montella's settled squad is built around Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Arda Güler, and Kenan Yıldız in midfield, with Kerem Aktürkoğlu expected to lead the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Australia arrive in Vancouver with a mixed recent record across five friendlies, posting two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on June 6, following a 1-0 loss to Mexico in late May. The Socceroos were more convincing earlier in the window, beating Curacao 5-1 and Cameroon 1-0 in March, though a 3-0 defeat to Colombia in November 2025 rounds out a run of five matches in which they scored eight goals and conceded six.

Turkiye head into the tournament in considerably stronger form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 friendly win over Venezuela on June 6, which followed a 4-0 victory over North Macedonia on June 1. Montella's side also secured back-to-back wins over Kosovo (1-0) and Romania (1-0) in UEFA World Cup qualification in March, with their only dropped points across the five-match run coming in a 2-2 draw with Spain in November 2025. Across those five games, Turkiye scored nine goals and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record

AUS Last 2 matches TUR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Australia 0 - 1 Turkiye

Australia 1 - 3 Turkiye 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two nations have met just twice in recorded history, both in friendlies played within days of each other in May 2004. Turkiye won both encounters, taking a 3-1 victory in the first meeting on May 21, 2004, and following up with a 1-0 win on May 24. Australia have yet to record a victory against Turkiye across those two meetings.

Standings

In Group D, Australia currently sit first and Turkiye third in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Australia vs Turkiye today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: