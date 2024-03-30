Aston Villa vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa look to continue their hunt for a top-4 finish in the Premier League as they host Wolves at the Villa Park.

Unai Emery's men entered the international break with a draw against West Ham United as they look to rekindle their form with a victory and increase the gap between themselves and Spurs who are fifth in the table.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, managed three victories and a defeat in their previous four outings in the league. The side were dumped out of the FA Cup on the back of some last-minute heroics from Coventry as they look to get back to winning ways in the league.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT Venue: Villa Park

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League clash will be available to watch on NBC Sports, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock, and Telemundo in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Polish right-back Matty Cash suffered a heartbreaking hamstring injury during the international break while the trio of Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia, and Boubacar Kamara are also confined to the treatment room due to knee injuries.

English midfielder Jacob Ramsey is also missing from the home side's engine room while John McGinn is sidelined with suspension having received a disastrous red card.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Tielemans, Luiz, Zaniolo; Diaby; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, Ramsey, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Duran

Wolverhampton team news

Wolves are touted to remain without the services of Hwang Hee-Chan and Pedro Neto with the forward pairing suffering from hamstring injuries.

The visitor's forward battery will consist of Spanish forward Pablo Sarabia and young forward Nathan Fraser with the latter vying for his third start on the bounce.

Wolverhampton Wanderers predicted XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Gomes, Doyle, Lemina, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Fraser

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Ait Nouri, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Dawson, Bueno, Okoduwa Midfielders: Gomes, Sarabia, Doherty, Lemina, Traore, Doyle, Bellegrade Forwards: Hwang, Cunha, Neto, Lemina, Gonzalez, Holman

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Oct 2023 Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa Premier League 6 May 2023 Wolves 1-0 Aston Villa Premier League 5 Jan 2023 Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves Premier League 2 Apr 2022 Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa Premier League 16 Oct 2021 Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves Premier League

