Arsenal Women vs Man City: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Arsenal Women and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jonas Eidevall's side are set to face Gareth Taylor's Man City in their second big test of the domestic season on November 5th.

Arsenal have recovered with two straight wins after a shaky start to their season where they dropped points to both Liverpool and Manchester United. The Gunners are struggling with their defence and have failed to record a clean sheet in the WSL this season so far. They are seventh in the table with seven points from four games, six behind league leaders Chelsea at this stage.

Man City are off to a flying start this term and are currently unbeaten in the league with three wins and one draw from their four games. Taylor's side survived the test of Chelsea with nine players, managing to secure a 2-2 draw in that game. They have won and kept a clean sheet in each of their last two games in the league.

Man City's new signing, Jill Roord, has been off to a good start on her return to the league and it will be interesting to see how she performs against her former side in this upcoming game.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Man City kick-off time

Date: November 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30am EST Venue: Meadow Park

The game between Arsenal WFC and Man City will be played on November 5 at 7:30am EST in Medow Park

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

The long term absentees, Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither and Teyah Goldie, are still out for Jonas Eidevall's side in the WSL with the English captain nearing her return. The attacking duo of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema have returned to provide a boost for the Gunners.

Arsenal Women predicted XI: Zinsberger; Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley; Pelova, Little, Walti, McCabe; Maanum, Foord, Russo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo Defenders: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Miedema, Foord, Queiroz, Mead, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Man City team news

Gareth Taylor's side have no injury concerns going into this big game and all players are available for selection. Bunny Shaw will lead the attack flanked by Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly.

Man City predicted XI: Keating; Casparij, Kennedy, Greenwood, Aleixandri; Roord, Hasegawa, Castellanos; Kelly, Hemp, Shaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, MacIver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Casparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Head-to-Head Record

Arsenal Women have won two of their last three encounters against Gareth Taylor's Man City, winning their most recent encounter in April by a scoreline of 2-1.

Date Match Competition 2/4/23 Arsenal 2-1 Man City WSL 11/2/23 Man City 2-1 Arsenal WSL 9/2/23 Arsenal 1-0 Man City Conti Cup

