World Cup - Grp. J Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Algeria will kick-off at Jun 16, 2026, 9:00 PM.

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Argentina vs Algeria is available to watch live in the United States across several TV channels and streaming platforms. English-language coverage is on FOX and Fox One, while Spanish-language viewers can follow the match on Telemundo and Peacock. Fubo also carries the game as a live stream option. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

The defending world champions open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium, with Lionel Scaloni's side carrying the weight of expectation as they bid to win back-to-back titles on North American soil.

Argentina arrive at this tournament in commanding form and ranked number one in the FIFA Men's World Rankings, a position they reclaimed as the competition got underway. Scaloni has assembled a squad that blends the familiar with the fresh, including a late call-up for Marcos Senesi following Leonardo Balerdi's injury.

Lionel Messi remains the fulcrum of everything Argentina do. Now 38, the Inter Miami icon has drawn praise from peers and opponents alike, with France's Ousmane Dembele among those insisting his quality remains at its peak. Enzo Fernandez, who has spoken openly about his ambition to one day succeed Messi as captain, lines up alongside him in a midfield built for control.

Algeria are no passengers in Group J. Vladimir Petkovic's side arrives with genuine momentum, having beaten both Bolivia and the Netherlands in their final pre-tournament friendlies. Riyad Mahrez leads an attack that also features Mohamed Amoura and Amine Gouiri, giving the Fennecs real threat on the counter.

The Desert Foxes finished top of Group J standings heading into this opener, and Petkovic will be determined to make that advantage count from the first whistle. Algeria's 1-0 win over the Netherlands in their most recent outing demonstrated they can compete against elite opposition.

Both coaches will know that a positive result here sets the tone for the rest of the group stage. For Argentina, anything less than a win would be an immediate statement of vulnerability. For Algeria, a point or more against the world champions would announce their intentions to the rest of the tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina vs Algeria live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Argentina vs Algeria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lionel Scaloni names a strong projected XI for Argentina, with Emiliano Martinez in goal behind a back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, and Nicolas Otamendi. Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister form the midfield, with Lionel Messi and Thiago Almada supporting Lautaro Martinez up front. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Albiceleste ahead of this opener.

Vladimir Petkovic selects Luca Zidane in goal for Algeria, with a back line of Achref Abada, Rayan Ait Nouri, Ramy Bensebaini, and Aissa Mandi. Ramiz Zerrouki and Nabil Bentaleb anchor the midfield, with Houssem Aouar operating ahead of them. Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Amoura, and Amine Gouiri complete the projected XI. Algeria also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage, though further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Argentina come into this match in imperious pre-tournament form, winning all five of their last five matches across friendlies. Scaloni's side beat Iceland 3-0 in their most recent outing on June 10, and followed up earlier wins over Honduras (2-0) and Zambia (5-0). Across those five games, Argentina scored 12 goals and conceded just one, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Algeria's recent record is also strong, with four wins from their last five matches. Their most impressive result came on June 3, when they beat the Netherlands 1-0, and they followed that up with a 4-0 victory over Bolivia on June 11. The only blemish in that run was a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2026. Algeria scored 12 goals across those five fixtures and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record

ARG Last match ALG 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Argentina 4 - 3 Algeria 4 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited within the available dataset. The only previous meeting on record is a friendly played on June 5, 2007, which Argentina won 4-3 in a high-scoring contest. That result gives Argentina the advantage in the all-time series based on available data, though the two nations have rarely crossed paths at major international tournaments.

Standings

In Group J of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Algeria currently occupy first place while Argentina sit second ahead of this opening fixture between the two sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Algeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: