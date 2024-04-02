Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Akhdoud, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal host a relegation-threatened Al-Akhdoud in a scintillating clash at the KINGDOM ARENA.

Al Hilal are currently 12 points ahead in the title race as they are yet to lose a fixture in the 2023/24 campaign as the hosts look to continue their winning gallop.

Al Akhdoud, on the other hand, are just two points above the drop zone and a defeat against the leaders could dump them into the relegation spot.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud kick-off time

Date: April 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET Venue: KINGDOM ARENA

The kick-off for the two sides is scheduled for 3:00 pm ET in the US.

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud online - TV channels & live streams

The Saudi Pro League clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Fox Soccer and Shahid in the US.

Team news & squads

Al-Hilal team news

The solitary played ruled out for the hosts is Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. who's not scheduled to return for the remainder of the campaign due to a cruciate ligament tear.

Serbian international Aleksandar Mitrovic netted a brace after returning from the international break as the former Fulham man will be aiming to continue his goalscoring spree having scored 22 goals this term.

Al-Hilal predicted XI: Bounou; Al-Shahrani, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves; Michael, Malcolm, Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom, Mitrovic

Al-Akhdoud team news

Al Akhdoud don't have any injury concerns as they can choose from a fully fit roster to field against the hosts.

Al-Akhdoud predicted XI: Moreira; Al Jayzani, Loum, Gonzalez, Al Rajeh, Al Dossary; Fouzair, Al Beshe, Al Subaie; Tavares, El Berkaoui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vítor, Shaian Defenders: Kvirkvelia, Burcă, Al-Mansour, Faraj, Al Zabdani, Al-Rabiei, Al Rio, Al-Rubaie, Assery Midfielders: Collado, Tănase, Pedroza, Mostafa, Al-Muwallad, Al-Harthi, Al-Habib, Rahma, Al-Shaikh, Al-Salim, Al-Hatila, Al-Jahif, Salem Forwards: Tawamba, Godwin, Khadhari

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Oct 2023 Al-Akhdoud 0-3 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League

