Ahli vs Tai: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Saudi League match between Ahli and Tai, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ahli look to continue their dominance in the Saudi Pro League as they host Al Tai, a side that are currently desperate for points.

Al Ahli have a perfect record in the Saudi Pro League as the dominant force boast of nine points from three games. Matthias Jaissle's side had to fight hard to earn three points in their previous game as Franck Kessie broke the deadlock in the last knockings of the game.

The Royals would be vying to put on a better display and seal the deal early on against a team they have beaten five times in their previous five meetings.

Al Tai, on the other hand, are hovering around the lower side of the table with just one win in three games. Shambolic losses against Al-Ittihad and Al-Wahed have derailed the Saudi Arabian side's season and they'll be desperate to put a full stop to their losing streak.

While their away visit would be a difficult one, Al Tai have all the arsenal to produce an upset on Tuesday and end their opposition's winning streak.

Ahli vs Tai kick-off time

Date: August 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT Venue: Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium

The match between Al Ahli and Al Tai will be played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.

How to watch Ahli vs Tai online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Al Ahli and Al Tai will be available on Shahid.

Team news & squads

Ahli team news

Defensive midfielder Ziyad Mubarak Al-Johani could be pushed out of the eleven after the player hobbled off in the first half of their previous match. Ryad Boudebouz will remain another absentee for the side after being suspended.

Former Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie would be an influential cog in the hosts' engine room while Mohammad Al Majhad could get his first start of the season in the absence of Al-Johani.

Latest arrival Gabri Viega would have to wait another fixture before getting an opportunity to start for the hosts.

The combination of Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Roberto Firmino have had a scintillating start to the season creating havoc for the opposing defenders and the former Premier League trio would be vying to put on a similar show for the hosts.

Al Ahli Predicted XI: Mendy; Al Hurayji, Demiral, Ibanez, Alioski; Al Majhad, Kessie; Mahrez, Alnabit, Saint-Maximin; Firmino

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al-Rubaie, Al-Sanbi Defenders: Ibanez, Demiral, Hindi, Al-Hamad, Abuyabes, Alioski, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Nakhli, Majrashi, Al-Hurayji, Hamed, Khadhari Midfielders: Al-Asmari, Al-Johani, Otayf, Viega, Kessie, Al-Majhad, Forwards: Saint-Maximin, Al-Nabit, Mahrez, Asiri, Al-Rashidi, Firmino, Al-Ali, Al-Mogren, Khadhari

Tai team news

Al-Tai have scored a single goal in their opening three matches with Abdulaziz Al-Harabi scoring their maiden goal of the campaign. Goalless for more than 140 minutes, manager Kresimir Rezic could make some alterations to his forward battery against a higher-ranked side.

Virgil Misidjan could lose his spot in the starting eleven if the manager decides to tinker with his side as the new signing has failed to register himself on the scoresheet in three successive games.

Al-Tai Predicted XI: Braga; Al Qamiri, Bauer, Roco, Qasim; Semedo, Al Harabi, Mensah; Al Toiawy, Shamlan, Cordea



Position Players Goalkeepers: Braga, Al-Baqaawi Defenders: Al-Qamiri, Roco, Bauer, Sultan, Fallatah, Qasim, Abdullah, Majrashi Midfielders: Semedo, Al-Nakhli, Al-Harabi, Bajandooh, Mensah, Al-Quanian Forwards: Misidjan, Cordea, Al-Toiawy, Al-Shamlan, Asiri, Al-Harthi, Al-Hazaa, Al-Haizan

Head-to-Head Record

Al Ahli have been very dominant in their previous five meetings against Al Tai, winning all of them.

Date Match Competition 12 March 2022 Ahli 3-1 Tai Saudi Pro League 21 October 2021 Tai 1-2 Ahli Saudi Pro League 21 January 2018 Ahli 3-0 Tai Saudi Pro League 25 March 2015 Ahli 3-0 Tai King's Cup 12 April 2014 Tai 0-3 Ahli King's Cup

