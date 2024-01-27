AC Milan vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In an intriguing Serie A clash, third-placed AC Milan look to bridge the gap between the two sides above them as they face a stumbling Bologna outfit.

Despite some early struggles in the league, AC Milan are enjoying a scintillating streak in Serie A with four consecutive wins in the league. Their win against Udinese saw them close the gap to their city rivals to six points as they look to mount pressure on Inter and Juventus who are above them in the table.

Bologna have lost two out of their three previous games with just one point to show from the available nine. After being dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Fiorentina on penalties, Bologna returned to Serie A football with another defeat against Cagliari with the latter winning 2-1.

AC Milan vs Bologna kick-off time

Date: January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: San Siro

AC Milan will host Bologna at the illustrious San Siro on January 27, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT in the US.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

The match between AC Milan and Bologna will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US. Fans can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer is on international duty with his nation at the CAF AFCON 2023 sidelining him from the fixture alongside former Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze who's strutting his stuff for the Nigerian side in Ivory Coast.

With the defensive trio of Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori and Pierre Kalulu sidelined due to their respective injury concerns Danish centre-back Simon Kjaer could continue alongside Matteo Gabbia.

AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Reijnders, Adli; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Gabbia, Pellegrino, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Romero

Bologna team news

Milan loanee Alexis Saelemaekers would be gearing up to face his parent club as he's back from injury while Joshua Zirkzee will spearhead the attack after serving his suspension.

The injury concerns for Bologna include the duo of Adama Soumaoro and Dan Ndoye while Stefan Posch is suspended for one Serie A match.

Bologna predicted XI: Skorupski; De Silvestri, Beukema, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Freuler, Aebischer; Orsolini, Ferguson, Saelemaekers; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bagnolini, Skorupski, Ravaglia Defenders: Bonifazi, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, De Silvestri, Calafiori, Posch Midfielders: Moro, Freuler, Karlsson, Ferguson, Aebischer, Saelemaekers, Fabbian, Urbański Forwards: Orsolini, Zirkzee, Ndoye, van Hooijdonk

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22 Aug 2023 Bologna 0-2 AC Milan Serie A 15 Apr 2023 Bologna 1-1 AC Milan Serie A 28 Aug 2022 AC Milan 2-0 Bologna Serie A 5 Apr 2022 AC Milan 0-0 Bologna Serie A 24 Oct 2021 Bologna 2-4 AC Milan Serie A

