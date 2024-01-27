AC Milan vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

In an intriguing Serie A clash, third-placed AC Milan look to bridge the gap between the two sides above them as they face a stumbling Bologna outfit.
Despite some early struggles in the league, AC Milan are enjoying a scintillating streak in Serie A with four consecutive wins in the league. Their win against Udinese saw them close the gap to their city rivals to six points as they look to mount pressure on Inter and Juventus who are above them in the table.
Bologna have lost two out of their three previous games with just one point to show from the available nine. After being dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Fiorentina on penalties, Bologna returned to Serie A football with another defeat against Cagliari with the latter winning 2-1.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
AC Milan vs Bologna kick-off time
|Date:
|January 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT
|Venue:
|San Siro
AC Milan will host Bologna at the illustrious San Siro on January 27, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT in the US.
How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams
The match between AC Milan and Bologna will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US. Fans can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
AC Milan team news
Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer is on international duty with his nation at the CAF AFCON 2023 sidelining him from the fixture alongside former Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze who's strutting his stuff for the Nigerian side in Ivory Coast.
With the defensive trio of Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori and Pierre Kalulu sidelined due to their respective injury concerns Danish centre-back Simon Kjaer could continue alongside Matteo Gabbia.
AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Reijnders, Adli; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
|Defenders:
|Gabbia, Pellegrino, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi
|Midfielders:
|Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic
|Forwards:
|Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Romero
Bologna team news
Milan loanee Alexis Saelemaekers would be gearing up to face his parent club as he's back from injury while Joshua Zirkzee will spearhead the attack after serving his suspension.
The injury concerns for Bologna include the duo of Adama Soumaoro and Dan Ndoye while Stefan Posch is suspended for one Serie A match.
Bologna predicted XI: Skorupski; De Silvestri, Beukema, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Freuler, Aebischer; Orsolini, Ferguson, Saelemaekers; Zirkzee.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bagnolini, Skorupski, Ravaglia
|Defenders:
|Bonifazi, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, De Silvestri, Calafiori, Posch
|Midfielders:
|Moro, Freuler, Karlsson, Ferguson, Aebischer, Saelemaekers, Fabbian, Urbański
|Forwards:
|Orsolini, Zirkzee, Ndoye, van Hooijdonk
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|22 Aug 2023
|Bologna 0-2 AC Milan
|Serie A
|15 Apr 2023
|Bologna 1-1 AC Milan
|Serie A
|28 Aug 2022
|AC Milan 2-0 Bologna
|Serie A
|5 Apr 2022
|AC Milan 0-0 Bologna
|Serie A
|24 Oct 2021
|Bologna 2-4 AC Milan
|Serie A