What is Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 rating? PSG & Argentine star's stats revealed

Lionel Messi is one of the legends of the game. We can safely say that his record of winning eight Ballon d'Or titles will not be broken anytime soon. He remains an undisputed starter at PSG and EA Sports has revealed his rating on FIFA 23 ahead of the game's official release date on September 30.
Once a cover star with the highest rating, Messi's numbers have taken a bit of a tumble in the recent years but he remains one of the elite forwards of the sport.
So what is Messi's FIFA 23 rating? GOAL takes a look...
What is Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 rating?
Messi has an overall rating of 91 on FIFA 23, one point more than eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. This is a drop of two points from FIFA 22 following an underwhelming season with PSG - where he finished with just 11 goals in 34 matches across all competitions.
However, he remains on the same pedestal with the highest-rated players in: Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, who all share the same rating of 91.
In what seems to be a reflection of the real world, his pace has dropped significantly but he still boasts the best dribbling stat.
You can see Messi's FIFA 23 ratings in more detail below.
Stat
Rating
PAC
81
SHO
89
PAS
90
DRI
94
DEF
34
PHY
64
OVR
91
Lionel Messi's FIFA rating history
Messi's rating on the franchise has seen its biggest ever dip in this edition, dropping by two points.
Game
Rating
FIFA 06
78
FIFA 07
84
FIFA 08
86
FIFA 09
90
FIFA 10
90
FIFA 11
90
FIFA 12
94
FIFA 13
94
FIFA 14
94
FIFA 15
93
FIFA 16
94
FIFA 17
93
FIFA 18
93
FIFA 19
94
FIFA 20
94
FIFA 21
93
FIFA 22
93
FIFA 23
91
His first ever rating, in FIFA 06, was a mere 78, but it leapt by six points in the next edition, with a rating of 84 in FIFA 07.
He hit his first 90+ rating in FIFA 09 and has been above 90 ever since.
The highest rating Messi has had on FIFA is 94, which he was rated at for six editions, the first being FIFA 12.